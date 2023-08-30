MentorAPM Software Available to Procure in AWS Marketplace
Completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review to recognize reliability, security, and operational excellence
MentorAPM™, an intelligent asset management software platform for industry and infrastructure, today announced its availability in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS customers can now seamlessly operationalize MentorAPM, unlocking innovation and conserving resources with several features that streamline procurement including custom terms, volume pricing, flexible payment options, and standardized licensing.
— MentorAPM co-founder and CEO Tacoma Zach
“The traditional software procurement process is complicated and time consuming,” said MentorAPM co-founder and CEO Tacoma Zach. “Through AWS Marketplace, the buyer’s burden is alleviated with an efficient and customizable way to procure third-party software while still satisfying competitive bidding requirements. It is truly game changing in terms of time and money savings, making procurement convenient and competitive, speedy and compliant.”
Through AWS Marketplace, customers can access the MentorAPM EAM/CMMS platform and its decision-making support capabilities and powerful asset performance management with optimized work execution. AWS Marketplace accelerates deployment time and customers receive AWS service credits for AWS Marketplace purchases in addition to discounts negotiated with vendors and third-party providers.
MentorAPM achieved AWS Validated Services Partner status with the AWS Partner Network (APN) after completing the AWS Foundational Technical Review, a rigorous assessment that ensures a solution has implemented architectural, security and operational best practices.
MentorAPM will attend the upcoming WEFTEC conference from September 30, 2023, through October 4, 2023, at booth number 4516. Please reach out to MentorAPM Marketing Director Jennifer Zach at jennifer@mentorapm.com to schedule a meeting, request a demo, or learn more about the company.
About MentorAPM
Founded in 2017 by co-founders Tacoma Zach and John Clow, MentorAPM is a provider of leading-edge asset management software solutions. The company is powered by more than 50 years of combined experience working with asset-intensive industries and utilities to create better applications and deliver a different kind of enterprise software experience.
MentorAPM equips organizations with vital tools and knowledge to achieve excellence in their management of critical infrastructure assets. Its groundbreaking Work & Asset Performance Management (CMMS) software is built for complex operations in both utilities and process industries. MentorAPM offers a superior single SaaS solution at prices and terms that make sense.
The suite is designed to help manage assets in the context of an overall Asset Management program. It includes a central CMMS; integrated mobile work management; PM optimization; failure mode management and libraries; criticality and risk analysis; asset condition management and libraries; GIS integration; and risk-based decision-making tools – all built on a foundation of Asset Management best practices that direct you to the right asset strategies. MentorAPM uniquely delivers effective management of both vertical (plant) and horizontal (network) assets.
