TIDE ROCK ANNOUNCED AS FINALIST IN THE 22nd ANNUAL M&A ADVISOR AWARDS
Tide Rock is one of the finalists for M&A Deal of the Year and 3 other categories in the 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards by The M&A Advisor.
Tide Rock approaches deals with a 'how can we get this done' attitude and work collaboratively with sellers to overcome any gaps between their objectives and ours. ”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tide Rock, an unlevered buyout firm, based in San Diego, CA was just announced as one of the finalists of the 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards by The M&A Advisor. Tide Rock was named a finalist for four categories – M&A Deal of the Year, Private Equity Deal of the Year, Industrials Deal of the Year, and Healthcare/Life Sciences Deal of the Year – for deals between $50MM - $100MM.
— Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock
Tide Rock is being recognized for its acquisition of FR Conversions during the first quarter of 2023. FR Conversions is a leading second-stage vehicle manufacturer that designs, engineers, and manufactures transportation solutions catering to the special needs of groups such as people with disabilities, providers of emergency services, municipalities, taxi and limousine commissions, institutions, and others. FR Conversions is led by CEO and Founder, Eliyahu (“Eli”) Rosenbloom, who started the company 12 years ago. After a decade of experience in Pre-hospital emergency care, Mr. Rosenbloom owned and operated several ambulance and mobility companies. His innovations have turned FR Conversions into the high-quality leader for vehicle conversions in the industry. For this deal, Tide Rock worked with Generational Equity on the sell side and was advised by Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth to complete the transaction.
“For nearly 25 years, The M&A Advisor has been honoring the leading M&A transactions, companies, and dealmakers. Tide Rock was chosen from hundreds of participating companies to become an awards finalist. It gives us great pleasure to recognize Tide Rock among mergers and acquisitions firms and professionals,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. “Tide Rock represents the best of the M&A industry in 2022-23 and earned these finalist honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates.”
Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock, remarked, “We have spent years developing our deal processes and aligning them to the capabilities and needs of lower market companies, their owners, and their advisors. Our avoidance of transactional debt and lack of financing contingencies simplifies things and increases the probability to close after signing an LOI. We approach deals with a "how can we get this done" attitude and work collaboratively with sellers to overcome any gaps between their objectives and ours. Our acquisition of FR Conversions is a perfect example of this. We worked creatively and efficiently with FRC's advisors and owners to address their unique ownership, tax, and post-close management goals."
Tide Rock built a strong relationship with Mr. Rosenbloom and Generational Equity. “From the first time we connected with Eli and FR Conversions Team, there was an obvious chemistry that only grew stronger throughout the process. It was artfully cultivated by David [Ferguson] at Generational Equity and we look forward to working with them more on future transactions,” added Graham Banks, Vice President of Corporate Development at Tide Rock.
The M&A Advisor Awards is a feature of the 2023 Future of Dealmaking Summit. The Summit will take place on November 14-15, 2023, and will feature over 350 of the industry’s leading professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums, sessions, roundtable discussions, one-on-one meetings and a solutions provider showcase led by a faculty of M&A industry stalwarts and business media experts.
ABOUT TIDE ROCK
Tide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale, while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. It owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the micro lower market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company’s unique model consistently drives high yield returns, without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles. Visit tiderock.com for more information.
ABOUT THE M&A ADVISOR
Now in its 25th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry’s leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world’s premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services, including the most active online community of M&A professionals called M&A Connects. www.maadvisor.com.
