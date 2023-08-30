Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,344 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,595 in the last 365 days.

C. BLAINE HYATT AND LINDA LEE HYATT NAVIGATE THROUGH LIFE'S CHALLENGES.

Power of Discovery

The Hyatts find ways to help people with their self-discovery journey by publishing the book, “Power of Discovery.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The world may often feel chaotic and overwhelming, but "Power of Discovery" serves as a hope to inspire many individuals to embrace faith and start to discover themselves. By aligning actions with values and finding purpose in life, readers can lead more meaningful and fulfilling lives.

The book offers practical insights and exercises, allowing everyone to bloom hidden talents and interests—it is more than just stories; they become guiding lights, showing the path to their inner strength and conquering life's challenges with unwavering determination.

Authored by C. Blaine Hyatt, MS, and Linda Lee Hyatt, Ph.D., readers are introduced to a mindful approach to life; they can align their actions with the correct values, leading to a life filled with significance and joy. Over the years, the Hyatts collaborated closely on numerous projects, showcasing their joint passion for education and personal growth. They delivered presentations, conducted seminars, and contributed to publications, including children's books and various articles. Beyond their professional endeavors, the Hyatts cherished their roles as parents.

Be touched by the inspirational book “Power of Discovery” and strengthen your inner power with every page of the book. Begin the journey to an amazing discovery by grabbing a copy today, available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other digital bookstores worldwide.

Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.

Elmer Teves
Olympus Story House
+1 (310) 359-8380
email us here

You just read:

C. BLAINE HYATT AND LINDA LEE HYATT NAVIGATE THROUGH LIFE'S CHALLENGES.

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more