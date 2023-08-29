Secretary Naig Comments on EPA’s Amended Waters of the United States Rule

DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 29, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement today after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released an amended Waters of the United States rule:

“The Supreme Court made it abundantly clear in Sackett v EPA that the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers overstepped their legal authority and therefore must re-work their overly broad, confusing and burdensome Waters of the United States rule. Unfortunately, while this latest amendment does include some positive movement, the amended rule continues to overreach resulting in uncertainty. I would encourage the Biden Administration to head back to the drawing board, listen to stakeholders from Iowa and across the country and finally fix the rule.”