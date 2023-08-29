Drummond Group AS4 2023 Test Event Certifies Five AS4 Software Products
Drummond Group LLC, announced today the completion of its AS4 interoperability test event for the calendar year 2023.
Drummond is committed to evolving its AS4 certification test to support the growing adoption of AS4 in Europe and the United States and to support global B2G interoperability.”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE , UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drummond Group LLC, the trusted leader in compliance and standards testing and certification, announced today the completion of its AS4 interoperability test event for the calendar year 2023. Altogether, five products were Drummond Certified™ as a result of the most recent test event. B2B and B2G integration products from Axway, CData Software, Cleo, OpenText, and Software AG certified their products in this latest vendor-neutral AS4 test event. This is the first AS4 test and certification event carried out by Drummond where participants enabled InSitu for AS4. InSitu is Drummond’s proprietary interoperability test system, which supports automated AS4 message exchange validation, and greatly reduces the time and effort required as compared to manual testing.
— Aaron Gomez, Supply Chain Security Business Unit Leader, Drummond Group
Drummond’s AS4 interoperability testing, based on our proven substantial regression testing methodology to identify interoperability issues, ensures tested products work together seamlessly once deployed. In addition to enabling interoperability for technologies such as cloud computing, AS4 is an emerging B2G internet messaging protocol that provides a standardized method for secure and document-agnostic exchange of business documents. This is the first AS4 certification test event to fully utilize InSitu to automate the process and reduce the manpower required for testing coordination, thus permitting participants to focus on debugging their codebase. All future AS4 test events will require participants to enable InSitu. Drummond provides comprehensive technical support for new participants during the pre-certification phase to help them get their products InSitu-enabled.
“We commend these five global organizations for recognizing the importance of AS4 interoperability and commitment to a high-level of security and interoperability in exchanging highly sensitive documents using AS4,” said Aaron Gomez, Drummond’s supply chain security business unit leader. “Drummond is committed to evolving its AS4 certification test to support the growing adoption of AS4 in Europe and the United States and to support global B2G interoperability,” he added.
Drummond welcomes feedback and input from all stakeholders. Read the AS4 Final Report here. A complete list of the newly certified AS4-2023 products and registration information for upcoming tests can be found on Drummond’s website: www.drummondgroup.com
About AS4
AS4, an OASIS B2B messaging standard, was finalized by the OASIS ebXML Messaging Services (ebMS) Technical Committee. The intent and purpose of the development of AS4 was to define a simplified Conformance Profile of the ebMS v3.0 specification that would serve as a B2B on-ramp for Web Services document exchange.
About Drummond Group, LLC
For over 24 years, Drummond has helped organizations in health IT and commerce to understand interoperability and security standards and meet the compliance requirements they need to operate their business and strengthen market confidence in their solutions.
Our team helps clients navigate complex regulatory requirements, test and certify their solutions, assess risk, and implement practical strategies to ensure their compliance goals are met.
Standards We Support: ONC, CMS FHIR®, HIPAA, PCI, DEA-EPCS, DEA-CSOS, GS1, EPCIS and more.
Lucy Railton
Drummond Group
+1 877-437-8666
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube