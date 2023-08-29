The Exodus Road Receives Grant from MDRT Foundation in Support of Anti-human Trafficking Operations in the Philippines
Since launching in late 2022, The Exodus Road has aided Filipino law enforcement with the liberation of 187 survivors and the arrests of 50 traffickers.
Given the immense opportunities presented by the strong law enforcement partnerships maintained by The Exodus Road, and the dire need to respond to human trafficking, this grant will prove invaluable."COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The MDRT Foundation has awarded a $25,000 grant to The Exodus Road in support of the organization's operations to disrupt the crime of human trafficking in the Philippines.
— Buddy Bartido, Country Director for the Exodus Road Philippines
The MDRT Foundation gives to charitable organizations worldwide, demonstrating the generosity, service, and impact of MDRT members. This year, the MDRT Foundation will award over $1.6 million in MDRT member-endorsed grants to over 300 charitable organizations worldwide.
The Exodus Road launched its work in support of law enforcement in the Philippines in 2022, and as of this release, intelligence collected by the organization has directly resulted in successful interventions for 187 survivors of human trafficking as well as the arrests of 50 perpetrators of the crime within the country. Most recently, The Exodus Road’s Philippines team assisted law enforcement in gathering intelligence that uncovered an organ-trafficking scheme. The case was the first of its kind for the organization.
Alongside The Exodus Road’s trauma-informed intervention response, the organization is also actively educating at-risk communities in the Philippines with the goal of preventing exploitation before it happens. Funds provided by The MDRT Foundation will be implemented in the ongoing support of The Exodus Road’s comprehensive anti-trafficking strategy within the country.
"We are immensely grateful for the generous gift made possible by The MDRT Foundation in support of our work here in the Philippines serving survivors, law enforcement, and communities,” said Buddy Bartido, Country Director for the Exodus Road Philippines. “Given the immense opportunities presented by the strong law enforcement partnerships maintained by The Exodus Road, and the dire need to respond to human trafficking, this grant will prove invaluable. These funds will be put to good use directly resulting in freedom for the exploited and justice for those perpetrating this dark crime."
About The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable, and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners, and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of 2,300 survivors and the arrests of more than 1,100 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates intervention, training and education, and aftercare efforts.
In education, The Exodus Road offers TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., a free, online training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking, and TraffickWatch: Brazil, a similar program specifically for law enforcement partners. The organization is also preparing to launch “INFLUENCED,” a curriculum equipping parents and teens to participate in the online world while avoiding the dangers of exploitation.
The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil, and in another undisclosed Latin American country. In Thailand, the nonprofit operates Freedom Home, a survivor care center that houses and supports adult female survivors and their dependents.
For additional information or to make a donation to help stop human trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
About the MDRT Foundation:
The MDRT Foundation was created in 1959 to provide MDRT members with a means to give back to their communities. Since its inception, the Foundation has donated more than $40 million in more than 70 countries throughout the world and in all 50 U.S. states. These funds were raised by MDRT members and industry partners. For more information, visit mdrtfoundation.org.
About MDRT:
Founded in 1927, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of more than 86,000 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet
