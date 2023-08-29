Submit Release
Gordon McKernan Teams Up with LSU Football Partners for Exclusive Autographed Football Giveaway

McKernan celebrates the return of college football by launching a season-long giveaway featuring footballs signed by some of LSU Football’s biggest stars.

Our aim is to bring the community together, celebrate the love for football, and create unforgettable memories for fans across Louisiana.”
— Gordon McKernan
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury law firm Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is celebrating the return of college football with its season-long Autographed Football Giveaway.

The initiative offers fans a chance to win a football autographed by one of the firm's esteemed Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partners from the LSU football team every week throughout the season. The lineup includes standout players Garrett Nussmeier, Kyren Lacy, Greg Brooks, Masson Smith, Emery Jones, Harold Perkins, Malik Nabers and Mekhi Wingo.

The giveaway starts on Tuesday, August 29, and will continue until one week before the Tigers' final game of the 2023-2024 football season. It is open to all Louisiana residents aged 18 and older, providing fans from all corners of the state the opportunity to own a cherished piece of LSU Football memorabilia.

"We are thrilled to launch this Autographed Football Giveaway in partnership with our remarkable Get Gordon Athletes from LSU. Our aim is to bring the community together, celebrate the love for football, and create unforgettable memories for fans across Louisiana," said Gordon McKernan.

Participants can visit the registration page to enter to win. A member from McKernan's team will contact the chosen winner directly each week. The law firm urges the public to be wary of fake accounts.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here

