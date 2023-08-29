Sheeva.AI and Hagiwara Electronics Co. Ltd. team up to bring in-vehicle payments to Japan
The agreement between the two companies will bring globally successful location-driven in-car payments pilots to the Japanese market
Hagiwara Holdings Co., Ltd (TYO:7467)
The Sheeva.AI team is one of the few in the world that is capable of executing transactions in the car via the infotainment screen.”TYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheeva.AI, the leading provider of in-vehicle payments and services, has entered into an agreement with Hagiwara Electronics Co., Ltd., as a subsidiary of Hagiwara Holdings Co., Ltd. [TYO:7467] to bring in-car payments to Japan.
“This is a big step for us,” said Evgeny Klochikhin, founder and CEO of Sheeva.AI. “We’re building on pilots we have with global automakers in other regions to bring the same improved customer experience to the Japanese market.”
“Together, we are excited to work on bringing in-car payments to Japan,” says Takeshi Soejima, President of Hagiwara Electronics Co., Ltd. “The Sheeva.AI team is one of the few in the world that is capable of executing transactions in the car via the infotainment screen.” He added his company was an early investor in the Sheeva.AI technology.
Using patented within-2m location technology and API-to-API communication, the Sheeva.AI product suite – including SheevaConnect™, SheevaFence™ and SheevaLocate™ - work together to make the driver’s customer experience around routine transactions related to their car easier and seamless.
Transactions for buying fuel, charging an EV, paying for parking or picking up pre-ordered goods or food from a retailer are done from the safety and comfort of the car’s cabin. No extra apps, fewer card and button taps, all aimed at improving customer satisfaction.
“You tap once on your car’s infotainment screen to activate and pay.” Klochikhin says.
In-vehicle payments are expected to be a $20 billion market by 2032, according to Precedence Research, growing five times its current levels. While other market participants from financial services companies and mobility providers to existing app-based products have announced their own plans to capitalize on this new market, Sheeva.AI is already operational in several markets.
“Your car is becoming more than a way to move you around,” adds Soejima. “As it becomes more connected, it becomes a more effective tool in your everyday life, and Hagiwara and Sheeva.AI together will enable Japanese drivers to make the most of those efficiencies.”
“Compared to what you have to do today, it’s so much easier,” says Klochikhin. “You don’t have to install multiple apps or make sure you have the correct payment card with you, or worry about the operational status of parking, charging or fueling hardware.”
The firm’s innovative products are currently in trials with automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers globally, with over 800,000 service points – including fuel pumps, parking spaces and EV chargers – mapped in the Sheeva.AI database.
The firm recently won the top prize in the Location Analytics category at the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards, alongside other category winners like Toshiba.
About Sheeva.AI
Sheeva.AI’s in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car’s IVI screen.
The company’s SheevaFence™ and SheevaLocate™ technology automatically detects the vehicle at the specific gas pump, parking spot, EV charger, or drive-through lane. Its SheevaConnect™ and SheevaPay™ products use an open API platform to integrate payments directly via the cloud and SDK through a secure digital wallet, requiring no additional hardware and no new apps.
Founded in 2016, it is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, with key offices in Detroit, MI, as well as New Delhi (India), Dresden (Germany), and Nagoya (Japan). More information is available at www.sheeva.ai, and you can check out our demo videos at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU6zPzmJkAI&t=6s
