Premier Makes Cabinet Changes

CANADA, August 29 - Released on August 29, 2023

Premier Scott Moe today announced a number of changes to the provincial cabinet.

"The mandate of our new cabinet is to build and protect Saskatchewan - to continue building a strong economy, strong communities and strong families, and to protect all that we have built together from threats like federal intrusion and economic challenges like inflation," Moe said.

Moose Jaw North MLA Tim McLeod enters cabinet for the first time as Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health. Prince Albert Carlton MLA Joe Hargrave re-enters cabinet as Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement.

Six ministers remain in cabinet but take on new responsibilities:

Dustin Duncan becomes Minister of Crown Investments Corporation and Minister responsible for all the major Crowns, including SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SaskTel, SGI and SaskWater, as well as Minister responsible for the Public Service Commission;

Christine Tell becomes Minister of Environment;

Paul Merriman becomes Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety and Minister responsible for the Firearms Secretariat;

Lori Carr becomes Minister of Highways;

Everett Hindley becomes Minister of Health; and

Jeremy Cockrill becomes Minister of Education.

Nine ministers retain their current responsibilities:

Donna Harpauer remains Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance;

Jim Reiter remains Minister of Energy and Resources;

Gordon Wyant remains Minister of Advanced Education;

Jeremy Harrison remains Minister of Trade and Export Development, Minister of Immigration and Career Training, and Minister responsible for Innovation and Tourism Saskatchewan;

David Marit remains Minister of Agriculture and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation, and also becomes Minister responsible for the Water Security Agency;

Don McMorris remains Minister of Government Relations, Minister responsible for First Nations, Metis and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission, and also becomes Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, and the Minister responsible for Workers' Compensation Board;

Bronwyn Eyre remains Minister of Justice and Attorney General;

Gene Makowsky remains Minister of Social Services; and

Laura Ross remains Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport and Minister responsible for the Status of Women and the Lotteries and Gaming Corporation.

The overall size of cabinet remains unchanged at 18, including the Premier.

Two members who recently announced they will not be seeking re-election in 2024 - Don Morgan and Dana Skoropad - are leaving cabinet. Morgan becomes Provincial Secretary.

"I want to thank those two members and particularly recognize Don Morgan, who along with Donna Harpauer has been in every cabinet since our government was first elected in 2007, making them the two longest-serving current ministers anywhere in Canada."

The new cabinet was sworn in today by Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty.

Premier Moe also named nine Legislative Secretaries:

Terry Dennis, Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Trade and Export Development, responsible for Saskatchewan-Ukraine relations;

Alana Ross, Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Health;

Daryl Harrison, Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Resources;

Jim Lemaigre, Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Government Relations;

Terry Jenson, Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Immigration and Career Training;

Travis Keisig, Legislative Secretary to the Minister responsible for Crown Investments Corporation;

Warren Kaeding, Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Environment;

Muhammad Fiaz, Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Education; and

Lisa Lambert, Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport.

All Legislative Secretaries will receive $3,000 in remuneration for their additional responsibilities, below the full remuneration amount designated for Legislative Secretaries.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Julie LeggottExecutive Council and Office of the PremierReginaPhone: 306-787-9619Email: julie.leggott@gov.sk.ca