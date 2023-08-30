Drkumo Unveils World’s First Hub for Seamless Monitoring of Patient Health Data
Hub features advanced NLP, MDM, and integrated POTS Modem Technology
DrKumo Inc., a technology leader specializing in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, is thrilled to unveil the all-new DrKumo CyberHealth Intelligent Center® XL Hub, a significant advancement in modern patient-centric health care through RPM. This groundbreaking device takes RPM to unprecedented heights by offering continuous, real-time physiological data monitoring paired with user-friendly Disease Management Protocols (DMP).
— Dr. Kelly Nguyen, Founder/CEO of DrKumo
User-Centric Design
The Hub redefines user-centric design by seamlessly blending ergonomic considerations with cutting-edge technology. Meticulously crafted for comfort and efficiency, this hub encompasses the principles of ergonomic excellence to ensure a user experience that is both intuitive and accommodating.
Powered by state-of-the-art Natural Language Processing (NLP), the hub introduces a breakthrough in user interaction. NLP enables effortless and natural voice input/output capabilities, fostering a more intuitive and human-like connection between users and the device. This advancement not only simplifies interaction but also elevates the overall user-friendliness of the device.
Connect Anywhere: Multi-mode Network Access
Through its Integrated POTS modem, the Hub can execute the entire scope of DMP functions, both subjective and objective, over Cellular and Plain Old Telephone System (POTS) networks. Its Mobile Device Management (MDM) ensures secure and streamlined device management.
Versatility and Security
The device is both stationary and portable, thanks to its built-in battery. It offers image capture capabilities and the added ease of Face ID recognition. Applications can be deployed directly from the Play Store. Furthermore, the Hub supports video conferencing functionalities.
Accessibility and Inclusivity
Drkumo Inc. places a strong emphasis on accessibility; hence the Hub’s user interface is designed for Section 508 compliance and includes multi-language capabilities. Fortified by robust security measures, it sets new standards in healthcare data protection.
The Future of Healthcare, Today
Through the strategic integration of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), Sensor Fusion, Intelligent Medication Management, Secure Communication & Engagement, and Intelligent Cloud Service, all propelled by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the DrKumo CyberHealth Intelligent Center® XL HUB is the future-proof solution for modern healthcare challenges.
About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a URAC-accredited technology leader in highly scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring and Disease Management Protocols for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home.
DrKumo solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. The company’s RPM and DMP technology enable patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and support healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care across the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
