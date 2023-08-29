The Stars Come Out for Toyota HBCU NY Classic ‘Inspired’ Event
‘HBCU Inspired” Night at the Apollo to Feature Cast Members from “School Daze” and “A Different World” Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, and Darryl Bell Discuss Impact of TV and Movies on HBCUs and The Culture, with Performance by Legendary “School Daze” Band E.U.
The 2023 Toyota HBCU New York Classic (HBCUNY) is thrilled to host several esteemed cast members from the beloved HBCU-inspired 1980s sitcom “A Different World” and Spike Lee’s iconic film “School Daze” for a panel discussion and a bonus musical performance by pioneering D.C.-based go-go funk band Experience Unlimited, aka “E.U.,” whose Billboard No. 1 hit, “Da Butt” was featured in Lee’s film.
The “HBCU Inspired” panel will take place at Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater along with The Great Debate: Rutgers vs. Morehouse College on the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s dismantling of Affirmative Action, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, from 7 to 10 p.m. ET, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets to the storied event and additional details are available at HBCUNYClassic.com.
Jasmine Guy (Whitley Gilbert), Kadeem Hardison (Dwayne Wayne), and Darryl M. Bell (Ron Johnson) from “A Different World” will come together for a discussion of how TV and movies have influenced Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and their impact on culture—moderated by Skip Dillard, Brand Manager of WXBX 94.7 The Block NYC Audacy.
Commemorating the 35th anniversary of both “School Daze” and “A Different World,” the panelists will explore the significance behind the title “A Different World,” and how it encapsulates the essence of the HBCU experience. They will discuss the ways in which HBCU culture has evolved over the years while also highlighting areas where change is still needed.
One key aspect of the discussion will be the persistent stigma associated with HBCUs, as they are often considered inferior to predominantly white institutions (PWIs). Popular Tik Tok Influencer GW Sedberry Jr. AKA George Whit will be a special guest speaker holding a discussion on the importance of HBCUs “Through My Blue Eyes”. The panelists will shed light on this issue, examining its roots and offering insights into dismantling these misconceptions.
The “HBCU Inspired” experience at The Apollo will also feature the sounds of the legendary Experience Unlimited, E.U., one of Washington, D.C.’s original and much revered Go-Go acts. E.U., led by bassist and vocalist Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliot, is best known for its 1988 #1 hit ‘Da’ Butt,” a centerpiece of Spike Lee’s School Daze. Other hits include R&B chart-toppers “Shake Your Thang” with Salt ‘N’ Pepa and “Taste of Your Love.”
Tickets to the storied “HBCU Inspired” evening and additional details for the Toyota HBCU New York Classic are available at HBCUNYClassic.com.
About The Toyota HBCU New York Classic
The Toyota HBCU New York Classic is a multi-day celebration of HBCU culture and community activities culminating in a matchup between two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football teams at MetLife Stadium. The annual game features teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and is produced by event organizer Sports Eleven05. The Toyota HBCU New York Classic is presented live on CNBC, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. For more information and the latest details on tickets, visit www.hbcunyclassic.com.
