Greater Washington Urban League to Host Inaugural Black Fatherhood Blueprint Program

Greater Washington Urban League Greater Washington Urban League's Black Fatherhood Blueprint logo

New Program Aims to Provide Fathers with the Tools, Community, and Resources They Need for Lasting Change

It’s time to rewrite the story and focus on the whole health and wellness of the Black father, because when they thrive, we all thrive.” — Kimberly Corbin, Chief Administrative Financial Officer, GWUL

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) and collaborator, The United Way of the National Capital Area, are proud to announce the inaugural Black Fatherhood Blueprint program which kicks off in June timed to Father’s Day and Men’s Mental Health Month. The program is focused on not just supporting fathers - but empowering them. The program will provide Black fathers with the tools, community, and resources they need for lasting change. GWUL’s evidence-based program is designed to help fathers reclaim their sense of agency, rebuild their lives, and strengthen their families. More about this program and a link to register is available on the GWUL website: HERE Far too long, systemic injustice has stripped Black fathers of their rightful place in the family and the community. The damage is far-reaching and has led to generational trauma, systematic poverty and the breakdown of the Black family unit. These barriers have kept Black fathers from fully realizing their potential as leaders, mentors, and family anchors. The myths of the “absent father” and the “deadbeat dad” continue to haunt our culture, despite the overwhelming evidence that tells a different story. The facts speak for themselves: 59.5% of Black fathers live with their children and studies show that Black fathers are more involved with their children than fathers of any other race.“The truth about Black fathers is undeniable, they are not the problem, they are the solution,” said Kimberly Corbin, Chief Administrative Financial Officer, Greater Washington Urban League. “It’s time to rewrite the story and focus on the whole health and wellness of the Black father, because when they thrive, we all thrive.”GWUL’s Black Fatherhood Blueprint program aims to shift the narrative and celebrate their brilliance in order to build a brighter future for fathers, children and families. As part of the program, every father will receive a personalized “Power Up Plan” to guide them with actionable steps for stability, growth, and leadership. Additionally, some of the support services offered as part of the program include:Healing Circles & Peer Mentorship: Replace the lies of society with brotherhood, empowerment, and understanding.Legal & Financial Assistance: From child support guidance to expungement services and financial planning.Career Advancement: Unlock pathways to economic mobility through job training and workforce services.Family Reconnection: Strengthen relationships and rebuild family units with co-parenting education and therapy.Limited slots are available in this new program, please visit https://gwul.org to learn more or apply today.About Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL):The Greater Washington Urban League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering communities and changing lives. Through advocacy, education, and programs focused on economic empowerment, education and youth development, health and quality of life, and civic engagement, GWUL works tirelessly to advance social and economic justice for all.Join the conversation and follow GWUL on social media for news and event information:Facebook: @GreaterWashingtonUrbanLeagueLinkedIn: @GreaterWashingtonUrbanLeagueInstagram: @GWUL365

