GREATER WASHINGTON URBAN LEAGUE PARTNERS WITH MS. JD TO INSPIRE FUTURE LEGAL LEADERS

GWUL, Ms. JD Determined To Rise Academy

One-Day “Determined to Rise” Academy Inspires Middle School Students to Explore Law School and Leadership Opportunities

Through partnerships like this, The Greater Washington Urban League continues to create pathways of opportunity for young people in our community” — Kimberly Corbin, Chief Administrative & Financial Officer, GWUL

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL), in partnership with Ms. JD, proudly hosted Determined to Rise—a one-day educational academy in law and leadership designed to empower middle school students. The program introduced young scholars to the possibilities of a future in law through engaging workshops, inspiring speakers, and meaningful interactions with women law students and attorneys.Created by Ms. JD, Determined to Rise encourages students to dream big and envision themselves as future leaders in the legal profession. By combining early exposure to law school concepts with mentorship from practicing attorneys and law students, the program helps participants build confidence, connections, and leadership skills.“Through partnerships like this, The Greater Washington Urban League continues to create pathways of opportunity for young people in our community,” said Kimberly Corbin, GWUL’s Chief Administrative & Financial Officer. “By sparking interest at an early age, we aim to inspire the next generation of change makers who will not only pursue careers in law but also uplift and give back to their communities.”The academy goes beyond a single day of learning—serving as an early pipeline program for students interested in law and leadership. By empowering participants to share their knowledge and aspirations within their schools and neighborhoods, Determined to Rise fosters a culture of ambition, service, and possibility.About Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL):The Greater Washington Urban League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering communities and changing lives. Through advocacy, education, and programs focused on economic empowerment, education and youth development, health and quality of life, and civic engagement, GWUL works tirelessly to advance social and economic justice for all.Ms. JD is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to the success of aspiring and early career women lawyers. Through mentoring, leadership development, and pipeline programs such as Determined to Rise, Ms. JD works to increase the representation of women in the legal profession and ensure that all voices are heard.Join the conversation and follow GWUL on social media for news and event information:Facebook: @GreaterWashingtonUrbanLeagueLinkedIn: @GreaterWashingtonUrbanLeagueInstagram: @GWUL365

