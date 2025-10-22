Philip Bailey’s Music Is Unity Foundation Launches Fundraiser to Empower 390,000 Foster Youth In the U.S. Foster System

Music Is Unity Logo Philip Baily, Founder Music Is Unity Foundation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of National Adoption Month, the Music Is Unity Foundation (MIU) is proud to announce a month-long fundraising campaign to run from November 3 through Giving Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The special campaign will raise funds to support organizations that provide essential support for youth aging out of the foster care system.The initiative will benefit four impactful charities, Beyond Emancipation, Rise Above, Elevating Connections, and Kids In The Spotlight, each dedicated to empowering current and former foster youth with resources, education, and community support. To amplify the effort, MIU will match donations up to $2,500 for each charity, effectively doubling the impact of every gift. As a token of appreciation, supporters who contribute $50 or more will receive an original, custom-designed Music Is Unity T-shirt.Each year, over 23,000 young people age out of the U.S. foster care system, often without permanent families or adequate resources to succeed independently. According to the latest federal data, more than 390,000 children are currently in foster care in the United States. Without support, many face higher risks of homelessness, unemployment, and limited access to higher education.“Even if you can’t adopt a foster child, you can still make a difference,” said Philip Bailey. “This fundraising campaign is not just about donations, it's about building a community that believes in the potential of every foster child. Our mission is to inspire, educate, and empower these children and to provide them with the tools for successful, independent lives.”To learn more or to donate please visit musicisunity.org About Music Is Unity FoundationFounded by Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire and his daughter, Trinity Bailey, Music Is Unity Foundation is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of youth aging out of the foster care system. Since 2007, MIU has provided grants to over 23,000 emancipated foster youth annually, ensuring they receive the resources and support needed for a successful transition into adulthood. Through partnerships and innovative programs MIU is committed to helping foster youth reach their full potential. To learn more, visit musicisunity.org and follow MIU on Facebook and Instagram at @musicisunity.About Rise AboveRise Above Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that inspires hope and resilience in youth in foster care by funding life-changing opportunities and resources. From team sports and music lessons to laptops and vocational training programs, the Massachusetts-based organization has supported over 18,000 youth since 2009.About Elevating ConnectionsFounded in 2015, Elevating Connections is a private, nonprofit organization on a mission to build and strengthen sustained, positive relationships for youth who have experienced the foster care system. And we do this in two ways: supporting the sibling relationship before, during, and after separation and empowering youth voice through artistic expression. Elevating Connections programming includes Sibling Connections and Empowering Youth Expressions. According to the youth we serve who deal with feelings of fear, confusion, and loneliness after being separated from their siblings or removed from their homes, the impact of that separation, even if the separation is temporary, can be felt for the rest of their lives. We work to change that impact through our sibling-focused programming. The Empowering Youth Expression program provides a platform for youth currently in and those who have aged out of foster care to express their emotions and connect with each other and the community through spoken word, music, art and comedy. We do not censor or edit their work. Each person is free to speak their truth with confidence. Our youth programming is developed with the help of our young adult participants.About Kids In The SpotlightKids In The Spotlight (KITS) is an LA County-based organization that helps foster youth heal and grow from trauma through the power of storytelling and filmmaking. In KITS’ flagship Script-to-Screen program, opportunity youth ages 12-24 write, cast, and star in their own short films, telling their stories their way. KITS envisions a pipeline of purpose for Black and Brown youth toward higher education, economic stability, and community leadership. With over 5300 square feet of production space, the KITS Production Studio with Purpose (PSWP) offers full-service studio space for filmmakers with a sound stage, interchangeable sets, a green screen, a conference room, kitchenette, accessible bathrooms, a designated eight-car parking lot with accessible parking, street parking, and more. Your support of the PSWP will help provide job opportunities annually for youth impacted by foster care, allowing them to earn as they learn.About Beyond EmancipationSince their inception in 1995, B:E has grown from a small auxiliary of the County’s Independent Living Skills Program to an independent nonprofit organization serving nearly 500 youth each year. B:E provides a range of supportive programs designed to help former foster and probation youth overcome their challenges, mitigate risks, and make healthy, successful transitions to adulthood and independent living.

