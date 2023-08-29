Move United Expands National Adaptive Shooting League
Hundreds of Athletes With Physical Disabilities Taking Part in Program
Shooting air rifle is peaceful for me. It is actually relaxing,”ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Move United, the national leader in community-based sports and recreation for individuals with disabilities, is expanding its national Adaptive Shooting League.
— Wounded Warfighter Jay Martin
The Move United Adaptive Shooting League is comprised of Move United member organizations and community partners located across the country that have an interest in fostering the sport of adaptive shooting (air rifle and air pistol) for individuals with a disability, including wounded warfighters. Program offerings differ by location, all giving participants the opportunity to gain instruction and unleash their competitive spirit in the sport of adaptive shooting.
Since 2015, Move United has helped create and/or expand Adaptive Shooting programs in more than 20 markets around the country. Individuals can get involved as an athlete, coach, or volunteer. Interested individuals can participate in local programs and competitions, virtual matches, as well as program development and training opportunities.
A number of sanctioned competitions are held annually across the country, culminating in the chance for athletes to compete at a national level at The Hartford Nationals, which is scheduled to take place in July 2024 in Hoover/Birmingham, Alabama.
For those who are unable or prefer not to participate in the competition circuit, virtual matches are also hosted utilizing the Orion Scoring System. Through Orion, Move United holds sanctioned matches that provide an opportunity for athletes to compete against others from around the country and work towards gaining National ranking status. Orion can also generate an analysis of the shooter’s performance, such as shot pattern. Within the Move United Adaptive Shooting League, there are more than twenty organizations around the country using the Orion system. Whether you have access to an Orion Scoring System or not, you can still compete.
Jay Martin, a wounded veteran who shoots air rifle at a range in Chantilly, Virginia, enjoys the opportunity to participate in the virtual program. “The opportunity to do an online match gives a nice goal every month.” His ultimate goal is to make the national para shooting team. “Shooting air rifle is peaceful for me. It is actually relaxing.”
From the time a bicycle accident left him paralyzed five years ago, Martin now tries to shoot air rifle four or five days a week. He also coaches and assists other service members and individuals with disabilities who may be new the range. “The whole point is for them to learn something new and have fun shooting,” he said. “One of the neat things with the sport is there are so many ways to make it work for everybody. So far, we haven’t seen someone come in and not been able to get them shooting, whether they are blind, quad, or other disability.”
Wounded veterans and other individuals with physical disabilities are encouraged to join Move United’s Adaptive Shooting League. For more information about the league, visit moveunitedsport.org/mu-adaptive-shooting-league/.
