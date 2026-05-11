Move United Presents Barb Peacock With 2026 Jim Winthers Volunteer Award

Barb Peacock accepts the Jim Winthers Volunteer Award from Move United CEO Glenn Merry

National award presented annually to a volunteer who has made significant contributions to an adaptive sports organization

I am honored to be recognized for the opportunities that have filled my heart for many years.” — Barb Peacock

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Move United, the national leader in community-based adaptive sports, recently presented its 2026 Jim Winthers Volunteer Award to Barb Peacock of Mesa, AZ.This award is named in honor of Jim Winthers, one of the pioneers of the adaptive sports movement. Winthers was a WWII veteran and a member of the U.S. 10th Mountain Division, an elite group specifically trained for alpine warfare. He eventually became a pioneer in teaching adaptive skiing, beginning with two friends who became amputees in the war; he taught them to ski on one leg using techniques he saw in Europe.Since volunteerism is at the heart of Move United and this movement, the Jim Winthers Volunteer Award was created to recognize life-time contributions and significant achievements in furthering recreational adaptive sports. Nominees for this award must have contributed a minimum of 10 years of volunteer service to Move United or one of its member organizations.Peacock has led a life dedicated to individuals with disabilities, including 30 years teaching orthopedically impaired students and over 21 years of being involved with the Federation International of Powerchair Football Association (FIPFA) from its inception, including 18 years on the organization’s board of directors.She also has been a 30-year volunteer for Arizona Disabled Sports' Desert Challenge Games, from the event’s inception as a bocce and track competition. Peacock has been an integral member of the local organizing committee of this event. In addition, she has been a power soccer coach for 31 years with Arizona Disabled Sports and has served on the organization’s board of directors for 20 years.Simply put, Peacock has been instrumental in the founding and longevity of Arizona Disabled Sports and the sport of power soccer. The award was presented to Peacock at the Move United Education Conference, which took place in Cape Cod, Massachusetts in April.“I am honored to be recognized for the opportunities that have filled my heart for many years. Thank you Move United, Arizona Disabled Sports, and all of the athletes, coaches, and families that have touched my life. I’d be nowhere without you,” said Peacock.To learn more about the Jim Winthers Volunteer Award, visit https://www.moveunitedsport.org/sports/adaptive-sports-awards/

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