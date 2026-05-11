Move United Recognizes Paralympian Amie Day with 2025 Jan Elix Award

Paralympian Amie Day accepts the 2025 Jan Elix Award from fellow Paralympian and Move United Competition Manager Jessie Cloy

National award presented annually to an individual who has made significant contributions in the adaptive sports field

Show up. Give what you can. Leave it better.” — Paralympian Amie Day

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Move United, the national leader in community-based adaptive sports, recently presented its 2025 Jan Elix Award to Paralympian Amie Day, of Greenville, WI.The Jan Elix Award is given in honor and memory of Jan Elix, a dedicated woman that made an impact as an athlete, coach, national board member, mentor, and long-standing volunteer of Move United’s Competition Committee as well as the local organizing committee in the Far West for decades prior to her passing.Intended to recognize a program administrator, coach, organizer, official and/or classifier in the adaptive sports movement that displays Elix’s core values and positive characteristics, the award was presented to Day at the Move United Education Conference, which took place in Cape Cod, Massachusetts in April.Award recipients must have dedicated their time and effort to the expansion and growth of competitive sports for athletes with physical disabilities or visual impairments in their local community and/or at the national level by serving as a mentor to the athletes or to their colleagues. In addition, award recipients must have a long-standing commitment to the vision and future of competitive sports for athletes with a physical disability.Day competed at the 2000 Paralympic Games in Sydney at age 17 and is currently a para track coach and lifelong advocate for adaptive athletics. With over two decades as both athlete and mentor, she currently coaches with the Chicago-based Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association (GLASA) and has supported development programs with Wisconsin Blaze.After a car accident at age two, Day sustained a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed from the waist down. Discovering wheelchair racing at 12 gave her a sense of purpose and freedom. Starting with GLASA, she quickly rose through the ranks with multiple medals at the 1998 World Games (Birmingham) and 1999 (Australia) and competed in the 2000 Sydney Paralympics.She is a Level 1 USATF-certified coach and credentialed through U.S. Paralympics Track & Field. Day leads in-person and virtual coaching sessions for athletes of all ages and levels, specializing in racing technique and efficiency; strength and endurance building virtual roller workouts and off-season training; and mental preparation and self-confidence. Her coaching philosophy approach centers on athlete-first development, building unique strengths, empowerment through movement, inclusive community-building, and process-driven growth.Whether coaching beginners or Paralympic hopefuls, Day fosters a supportive, inclusive environment where athletes thrive on and off the track. “Show up. Give what you can. Leave it better,” says Day.To learn more about the Jan Elix Award, visit https://www.moveunitedsport.org/sports/adaptive-sports-awards/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.