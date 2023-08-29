Horizon Goodwill & Education Foundation of Washington County Public Schools Announce Results of Annual Donation Drive
Horizon Goodwill Industries partners with the Education Foundation of Washington County Public Schools, to engage in a donation drive.
We are glad to see this partnership continue to grow and are thankful for the Goodwill Cup prize funding contributed this year by Middletown Valley Bank.”HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Each spring, Horizon Goodwill Industries partners with the Education Foundation of Washington County Public Schools (EF/WCPS), and Washington County Public Schools (WCPS) to engage the community in a donation drive to raise funds for the EF WCPS.
— Horizon Goodwill President/CEO David Shuster
This year, Middletown Valley Bank stepped in to sponsor the Goodwill Cup. They donated $1,500 to be split between the top collecting elementary, middle, and high schools.
The “Spring into Education Clothing Drive” resulted in the collection of 23,568 pounds of donations. Each of the 50 schools throughout Washington County (including the Center for Education Services - CES) participated. Donation bins were provided to all the schools by Horizon Goodwill. Students, parents, teachers, and administrators were then challenged to fill them. The donation competition was so intense that many schools had to have additional bins delivered due to the high volume of participation.
At the close of the collection period, the three schools that collected the most donations per student were Cascade Elementary, Clear Spring Middle School, and Williamsport High School. Each of those schools was awarded the Goodwill Cup and $500 from Middletown Valley Bank. Special recognition was given to Autumn Slick from Williamsport High School, who donated 760 items! Through this effort, Horizon Goodwill was able to generate over $9,124.80 for the Education Foundation of WCPS - a dramatic increase from $5,240 in 2022.
Sheila Evers, Executive Director of the Foundation, said, “We cannot thank Horizon Goodwill & Middletown Valley Bank enough for their collaborative sprint and the outreach to support education in Washington County. This was a colossal effort, with over 50 schools participating. Thank you for all your hard work and the support of WCPS students. We can’t wait to see what schools will win next year’s Goodwill Cup!”
Horizon Goodwill President/CEO David Shuster added, “We are glad to see this partnership continue to grow and are thankful for the Goodwill Cup prize funding contributed this year by Middletown Valley Bank. It is great to see the increased support of each school community since this initiative began, all of which helps the Education Foundation provide funds that help improve educational outcomes for students of WCPS.”
The Education Foundation of Washington County Public Schools (EF/WCPS), Washington County Public Schools (WCPS), Middletown Valley Bank, and Horizon Goodwill Industries would like to thank everyone who supported this collection by making donations.
About Horizon Goodwill: Horizon Goodwill Industries, whose mission is “Removing Barriers, Creating Opportunities,” is a non-profit social enterprise dedicated to ensuring that all people have access to sustaining and meaningful employment. Ninety cents of every dollar earned by Horizon Goodwill is invested in putting people to work and strengthening communities across a 17-county region throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. For more information, please visit https://www.horizongoodwill.org. For media inquiries, contact Craig Foster, Marketing and Public Relations Manager at 301-733-7330 x1630 or cfoster@goodwill-hgi.org.
About the Education Foundation of WCPS: The Education Foundation of WCPS was incorporated in 2009 as the “WCPS Education Foundation” to respond to the local need for increased community involvement and support for public education. The foundation’s Board of Directors is comprised of parents, business and civic leaders, as well as WCPS staff. Each year the Education Foundation awards thousands of dollars in Innovative Grants to WCPS educators. The Education Foundation of WCPS Financial Literacy and Super Reader programs support established classroom curricula. For more information visit www.educationfoundationofwcps.org. For media inquiries, contact Sheila Evers, Executive Director at 301-766-2925 or visit execdirector@educationfoundationofwcps.org
About Middletown Valley Bank: Since 1908, Middletown Valley Bank has been the cornerstone for our customers’ financial planning, residents and businesses alike. Though many advances of the 21st century have made the financial world more competitive, Middletown Valley Bank continues to provide the flexibility and responsiveness only a true community bank can offer. Our exceptional customer service combined with state-of-the-art technology, provides our customers with the best banking experience. For more information, visit https://mvbbank.com.
