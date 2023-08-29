15TH ANNUAL KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS GOLF TOURNAMENT NOVEMBER 6, 2023
Father Omar Ayubi, Pastor of St. Katherine Drexel Church
A remarkable fundraising event aimed at supporting numerous charitable causes and community.
The presence of Mayor Margaret Brown at our 15th Annual Golf Tournament is truly an honor for us.”WESTON, FL, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 15TH ANNUAL KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS GOLF TOURNAMENT NOVEMBER 6, 2023
— Elias Perez, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 14212
A DAY OF GOLF AND GIVING BACK
The Knights of Columbus 14212 is thrilled to announce the 15TH ANNUAL KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS GOLF TOURNAMENT, scheduled for November 6, 2023, at The Club at Weston Hills, Florida. The 15th Annual Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament will be a remarkable fundraising event aimed at supporting numerous charitable causes and community projects. The proceeds from the golf tournament will go towards supporting various projects initiated by St. Katherine Drexel’s organization. One of the significant projects in the pipeline is the construction of a new school. This school aims to provide educational opportunities and benefits to the local community.
St. Katherine Drexel’s organization is dedicated to making a positive impact on the community by addressing various needs, including education. The golf tournament serves as a means to raise funds and awareness for these projects, thereby promoting community development and improvement through educational initiatives.
The tournament presents a unique opportunity for the Knights of Columbus members, local community members, and friends to come together, enjoy a day of golf, and contribute to meaningful charitable endeavors.
“We are proud to continue the tradition of the Annual Golf Tournament that brings people together not only for a day of golf but also for a greater cause.” The support we receive from the community is vital in enabling us to make a positive impact on various charitable initiatives.” Father Omar Ayubi, Pastor of St. Katherine Drexel Church
The 15th Annual Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament is honored to have a distinguished Honorary Chair of the Golf Tournament, Mayor of Weston Margaret Brown to grace the event. Mayor Margaret Brown’s participation as the Honorary Chair is a testament to the significance of the Knights of Columbus’ Golf Tournament in the local community. Mayor Margaret Brown, 4th Mayor and 1st female for the City of Weston, FL is a dedicated public servant and community advocate. Mayor Brown embodies the values of compassion, unity, and service that the Knight of Columbus upholds.
“The presence of Mayor Margaret Brown at our 15th Annual Golf Tournament is truly an honor for us. We deeply appreciate her commitment to our community and willingness to join us in supporting charitable causes through this event.” Elias Perez, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 14212.
The golf tournament is scheduled for Monday, November 6, 2023, at the prestigious The Club at Weston Hills Country Club. The excitement begins at 7:30 am with a $10,000 putting contest followed by an 8:00 am Shotgun start. Other contests on the golf course include Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, One Million Dollar Hole in One qualifier, prizes, awards ceremony, and more.
Golfers will receive a delightful gift bag and refreshing beverages to enhance their experience. Complimentary breakfast upon arrival, range golf balls for practice, full lunch buffet, and cash bar. To register for a day of golf and fun, visit https://www.kofcgolf.net/.
Sponsorship Opportunities are available at: https://www.kofcgolf.net/sponsorship/ or contact us at: marketing@kofcgolf.net; (786) 563-9833.
About the Knights of Columbus Council 14212: The Knights of Columbus Council 14212 is a dedicated group of individuals committed to making a positive difference in the community. Through various initiatives, events, and fundraising activities, they strive to support local causes and charitable projects, fostering unity and compassion among members and the community at large.
For further information and registration for the 15th Annual Knights of Columbus’s Golf Tournament, visit our website: https://www.kofcgolf.net/ or contact us at: (786) 563-9833; marketing@kofcgolf.net.
Doris Muscarella
Doris Business Development & C
+1 954-240-4853
email us here