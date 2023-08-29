Part 1 sale of the outstanding majolica collection of Ed and Marilyn Flower was held August 23 by Strawser Auction Group

The surprise lot of the auction was this “Art of the Earth” Palissy rustic basin by Charles-Jean Avisseau, dated 1856. The piece blasted through its $2,000-$3,000 estimate to finish at $49,200.

Hugo Lonitz majolica model of a hawk, created around 1875, with glass eyes, perched on a rocky ground with ferns and branches on an entwined branch base, 24 inches tall ($49,200).

This rare George Jones majolica "Drum" cabaret set from around 1875, one of only two known complete sets, gaveled for $31,625 to take runner-up top lot honors.

Minton cobalt teapot, modeled as a flat iron with a frieze of mice to the sides and a large white cat wrapped around the handle looking down at a mouse holding a carrot ($46,125).