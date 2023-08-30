Jacky's Business Solutions Partners with Samsung as First Managed Services Provider in UAE Ashish Panjabi, COO of Jacky’s Business Solutions

This milestone collaboration underscores Jacky's commitment to delivering exceptional services and cutting-edge solutions to its enterprise customers.

This collaboration reflects our dedication to offering innovative solutions that drive operational excellence, cost savings, and enhanced security for our esteemed enterprise customers.” — Ashish Panjabi, COO at Jacky's Business Solutions