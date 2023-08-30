Rhode Island Aesthetic Practice Welcomes Additional Plastic Surgeon to the Team
Dr. Benjamin Phillips joins the Polacek Center for Plastic Surgery, offering his expertise in treatments like BOTOX® injections, fillers, and laser resurfacing.CRANSTON, RI, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polacek Center for Plastic Surgery is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Benjamin Phillips to help further expand the aesthetic offerings available to their patients. As a board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Phillips brings his extensive medical expertise, many years of experience, and artistic abilities to deliver rejuvenating, natural-looking cosmetic results.
Dr. Phillips joins fellow board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Lori Polacek at her practice near Providence, Rhode Island to perform various non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including BOTOX® Cosmetic, dermal filler injections, and Fraxel® Dual laser resurfacing. Dr. Phillips is available on Fridays for scheduled appointments and consultations to discuss rejuvenation goals and skin concerns.
As a highly respected surgeon, Dr. Phillips has accomplished many academic and professional achievements, which make him an excellent addition to the Polacek Center for Plastic Surgery. While attending Brown University Medical School in Providence, Rhode Island, Dr. Phillips began an emergency medicine residency before deciding to pursue a specialty in plastic surgery. He continued at Brown to complete his plastic surgery residency and then trained in a one-year fellowship at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. In addition to his board certification, Dr. Phillips is also a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.
Dr. Phillips takes great pride in fulfilling aesthetic wishes for healthier, glowing skin through minimally invasive treatments and the highest standards in patient care. Dr. Phillips adds that he is thrilled to be a part of the team at Polacek Center for Plastic Surgery and helping patients feel beautiful and confident through non-surgical aesthetic rejuvenation.
About the Polacek Center for Plastic Surgery
Located in Chapel View in Cranston, Rhode Island, the Polacek Center for Plastic Surgery is led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Lori G. Polacek. After performing plastic surgery for almost three decades, Dr. Polacek transitioned her practice to focus solely on advanced non-surgical aesthetic treatments. The award-winning plastic surgeon and her team are frequently recognized for their commitment to providing “5-star” patient care and natural-looking, rejuvenated results, including the Providence Journal Readers’ Choice Award for Best Cosmetic/Plastic Surgeon, and being named a top Allergan® provider. They are available for interview upon request.
