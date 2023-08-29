BOSS Audio Systems Unveils Revolutionary ATV654 Sound Tube with Four Speakers, Redefining ATV Off-Road Audio Experience
BOSS Audio Systems unveils the revolutionary ATV654 Sound Tube with four speakers, taking a step in redefining the ATV off-road audio experience.OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSS Audio Systems, a leading innovator in the automotive audio industry, is thrilled to announce the debut of its ATV654 Sound Tube, a cutting-edge All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) sound system featuring four premium speakers, setting a new standard for off-road entertainment.
Designed to elevate the ATV audio experience, the ATV654 Sound Tube is the first of its kind to come equipped with four 6.5” powerful 2-way weatherproof speakers, unlike others on the market that typically offer only two. This technological advancement ensures that riders and drivers can now immerse themselves in a truly captivating and dynamic audio environment while enjoying their off-road adventures. Equipped with speakers facing both the front and rear riders, the ATV654 Sound Tube allows everyone on board to enjoy their favorite music. With the four extremely loud 6.5” speakers, users can surround themselves and friends with music, while riding, back at camp, or tailgating.
Packed with state-of-the-art features, the ATV654 Sound Tube promises to enhance the enjoyment of outdoor excursions like never before. Features include:
○ Fully Marinized System and IPX5-Rated Weatherproof: The new sound tube is built to withstand the harshest outdoor conditions, including splashes and environmental elements, ensuring maximum durability and longevity.
○ Bluetooth® Audio Streaming: Easily stream your favorite music and audio content from compatible devices wirelessly through Bluetooth® Audio Streaming.
○ Easy Pairing with Auto Reconnect: Effortlessly connect your devices to the sound tube, and the system will automatically re-establish the connection upon subsequent use.
○ 6.5" Polypropylene Injection Cone Speakers: The speakers boast high-quality polypropylene cones for crisp and clear audio reproduction.
○ High-Performance Tweeters: Experience excellent high-frequency sound reproduction for a well-balanced audio performance.
○ Speakers Powered by Internal Amplifier: A powerful internal 600-watt Max Built-in Class D amplifier ensures a robust and consistent sound output.
○ Plug and Play for Easy Installation: The ATV Sound Tube offers a hassle-free installation process, allowing you to get on the trails in no time.
○ Additional Mounting Options: The package includes (2) 40" nylon zip ties and (4) heavy-duty mounting straps, giving you versatile mounting possibilities.
○ 94" Power Cable with SAE Connector and In-Line Fuse: The ATV Sound Tube comes with a generous power cable length and features an SAE connector with an in-line fuse for safety and convenience.
BOSS Audio Systems is excited to present the ATV654, elevating how off-road enthusiasts enjoy their adventures. Whether it's conquering rough trails, cruising through dunes, or exploring the great outdoors, the ATV654 Sound Tube delivers an unparalleled audio experience. The ATV654 is available at an MSRP of $259.99 through authorized BOSS Audio Systems dealers and online. For more information, visit www.bossaudio.com.
About BOSS Audio Systems:
BOSS Audio has been a leading manufacturer of car audio and video products for over 30 years. With a team of engineers specializing in acoustics, design, mechanics, and electronics, BOSS Audio has distributed over 500 products to customers in 130 countries worldwide.
Colin Ross
BOSS Audio Systems
+1 805-751-4853
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn