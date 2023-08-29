Heroes Foundation of America's Fourth Annual Golf Tournament September 30, 2023
SANDRA CARUSO, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR & FOUNDER OF HEROES FOUNDATION OF AMERICA
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Honorable Chair of the Heroes’ Foundation of America’s Fourth Annual Golf Tournament
A CATALYST OF CHANGE, A MAJOR DRIVER OF ECONOMIC GROWTH, BENEFITS TO SOCIETY, AND A POSITIVE IMPACT ON THE QUALITY OF EDUCATION."LAKE WORTH, FLORIDA, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "TEE IT UP FOR EDUCATION HEROES"
— Sandra Caruso
Prepare to tee off for a cause that transforms lives! The Heroes Foundation of America is thrilled to announce the Fourth Annual Golf Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the prestigious The Falls Club of the Palm Beaches. The Heroes Foundation of America is a non-profit organization committed to the belief that an educated citizen is fundamental to a thriving community, and economy and dedicates itself to providing essential support services to GED students and invaluable scholarship opportunities to graduates. Under the banner of “Transforming Lives Through Education,” the foundation aspires to ignite positive change and open doors for brighter futures.
HONORARY CHAIR OF THE HEROES’ FOUNDATION OF AMERICA’S FOURTH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT SHERIFF RIC BRADSHAW
At the helm of this year’s golf tournament is Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, a prominent figure who has taken up the mantle as the Honorable Chair of the Heroes’ Foundation of America’s Fourth Annual Golf Tournament scheduled for September 30, 2023.
Sheriff Bradshaw’s steadfast support underscores his recognition of the pivotal role education plays in shaping a thriving society. By empowering GED students in Palm Beach County, he is pioneering a path away from delinquency and towards success. Sheriff Bradshaw’s involvement amplifies the tournament’s resounding message: “Transforming Lives Through Education.”
“A catalyst of change, a major driver of economic growth, benefits to society, and a positive impact on the quality of education.”
For thirty-one years Sandra Caruso has dedicated her life to teaching, guiding, counseling, and helping students in the Palm Beach County School District. She started her career in 1984 as a French teacher at John I. Leonard High School and then became an assistant principal at the school. Her passion for helping and empowering GED students encouraged her to form HEROES Foundation of America, a non-profit organization where scholarships, counseling, and other support services boost GED graduations and transition students to postsecondary, vocational, or employment opportunities.
The Heroes Foundation of America is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the empowerment of GED students and graduates through vital support services and scholarship opportunities. Anchored in the belief that education is a catalyst for individual and community growth, the foundation tirelessly strives to “Transform Lives Through Education.”
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION:
Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
Location: The Falls Club of the Palm Beaches
Registration: https://www.heroesfoundationofamerica.org/
Early bird registration is available before September 1, 2023
Sponsorship Opportunities to support this impactful event and the Heroes Foundation’s noble cause through sponsorships are available. For further details, kindly contact Doris Muscarella, doris@dorisbusinessdevelopment.com or (954) 240-4853.
For media inquiries, please contact Doris Muscarella, doris@dorisbusinessdevelopment.com or (954) 240-4853.
Doris Muscarella
Doris Business Development & Co
+1 954-240-4853
