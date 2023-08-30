Art Pharmacy Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2023 Presenting Company
Venture Atlanta event helps launch and raise funds for companies
Our team is leading the charge with this solution that payors, health systems and providers can implement to improve behavioral & mental health outcomes through arts & culture activities.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Pharmacy, a healthcare social prescribing solution, announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 550 applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta 2023 from Sept. 27-28 at The Woodruff Arts Center and Atlanta Symphony Hall.
— Art Pharmacy Founder & CEO Chris Appleton
The 16th annual conference selects the most promising tech companies to pitch to the top investment firms across the nation.
“Art Pharmacy is honored to be selected to participate in Venture Atlanta and educate its impressive roster on the emerging social prescribing movement,” said Art Pharmacy Founder and CEO Chris Appleton. “The healthcare industry is ever-evolving, and our team is leading the charge with this solution that payors, health systems and providers can implement to improve behavioral and mental health outcomes through engagement with arts and culture activities.”
Art Pharmacy’s proprietary smart-matching technology considers clinical needs, patient preferences and decades of research to address the shortage of mental health providers and improve patient health. The company integrates into the care continuum by incorporating an assessment along with patient monitoring and adherence programs. Art Pharmacy remains committed to reducing the operational and cost burden for payers and providers.
“Venture Atlanta 2023 continues to bring attendees all the events they love, including informative panels, big-name keynotes, and networking opportunities,” said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. “This year, we’ve also reimagined our schedule to give more stage time to promising tech companies and centered even more of our programming around fostering connections.”
Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 760 companies and raise $7.5 billion in funding to date, spinning out $17 billion in successful exits. Venture Atlanta boasts a roster of highly successful alumni, including Bitcoin Depot, CallRail, Car360, Clearleap, Flock Safety, Florence Healthcare, Kabbage, ParkMobile, Pindrop Security, Salesforce Pardot, Salesloft, SingleOps, Stax, and Terminus.
To learn more about Art Pharmacy, visit www.artpharmacy.co. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event, or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org.
About Venture Atlanta
Venture Atlanta, the Southeast’s technology innovation event, is where the region’s most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 760 companies and raise $7.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region’s top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog.
About Art Pharmacy
Art Pharmacy is a proven, tangible and trackable health solution that improves behavioral health and social isolation through arts and culture engagements. Its proprietary smart-matching program considers clinical needs, patient preferences and decades of research to help solve behavioral health shortages and improve patient health. Art Pharmacy’s innovative health and wellness program serves patients in managed care programs (Medicaid, Medicare or Medicare Advantage), university and student health, health systems and providers, employer and commercial plans, and public health. Art Pharmacy manages the entire patient care process from patient assessment to prescription, to patient tracking and reporting, fulfilling the promise of social prescription and reducing the operational impact for providers and payers. To learn more about Art Pharmacy, visit www.artpharmacy.co.
AMY W PARRISH
Rhythm Communications, LLC
aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram