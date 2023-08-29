Switzer Learning Center & The DJ Coach Announce Innovative After-School Program for Special Needs Youth in Los Angeles

Switzer Learning Center serves neurodivergent and special needs students in Los Angeles. DJ Coach and DJ Hapa bring DJ education into the classroom to help unlock a deeper relationship with music for students of all grade levels.

The DJ program will provide an engaging opportunity for neurodivergent students to explore their creativity, build confidence, and develop new skills.

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Switzer Learning Center, a nonprofit organization that provides individualized learning programs and therapeutic support for neurodivergent and special needs youth, has announced the start of a new programmatic partnership with The DJ Coach. This program will introduce DJ (disc jockey) education into Switzer’s after-school Arts Enrichment Program to empower and cultivate a deep appreciation for music within the special needs community that Switzer serves.

The Start to DJ program will occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting Thursday, September 14, 2023. Sessions will be held during after-school hours from 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at Switzer Learning Center's campus in Torrance. The program is open to all neurodivergent students in the Greater Los Angeles area and offered at no cost to Switzer Learning Center’s nonpublic school students.

The program's ultimate goal is to provide a unique and exciting opportunity for neurodivergent students to engage, explore their creativity, build confidence, and develop new skills while having fun.

"We are thrilled to partner with DJ Hapa and The DJ Coach to offer this exciting program to our students," said Jeremy Deming, Switzer Learning Center’s Chief Executive Officer. "Our mission is to educate diverse minds, build social confidence, and create a path to independence, and we believe this program will help us further that mission."

The Start to DJ program will be facilitated by experienced DJ instructors who specialize in working with students in schools across Southern California and beyond. The curriculum will focus on the fundamentals of DJ techniques including mixing, scratching, as well as basic music theory, but will also give students a glimpse into entrepreneurship and transferable soft skills that are necessary in a creative industry. Students will be working towards creating their very own live mixtapes, which they will perform and share at a culmination event in December.

"We are excited to work with Switzer Learning Center to provide this unique opportunity to students with special needs," said Yamani Watkins, spokesperson for The DJ Coach. "We believe that music has the power to bring people together and help individuals express themselves in new and creative ways, and we look forward to seeing the impact this enrichment program will have on students who learn in a unique way."

For more information about the program, please email advancement@switzercenter.org. Both Switzer Learning Center and The DJ Coach look forward to providing this unique and collaborative opportunity to neurodivergent students in Torrance and surrounding communities.

About Switzer Learning Center

Switzer Learning Center is a nonprofit organization that has been dedicated to educating diverse minds, building social confidence, and creating a path to independence since 1966. The center operates a 5th-12th grade, co-educational, nonpublic, special education school that provides therapeutic services, academic, enrichment, and social skills programs to support young adults with mild-to-severe learning, social, emotional, and behavioral challenges. The team of highly trained and credentialed special education teachers, licensed therapists, speech and language pathologists, art therapists, certified Crisis Prevention Intervention specialists, and other related service providers work tirelessly to help students achieve academic, vocational, and personal goals that are unattainable in conventional educational settings. To learn more about Switzer Learning Center and its programs, please visit www.switzercenter.org.