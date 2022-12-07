Switzer Learning Center Speakeasy Soirée Raises Funds for Vital Work in the Neurodivergent Community

Guests enjoy the Switzer Learning Center Speakeasy Soiree dinner and auction at Shade Hotel in Redondo Beach.

Funds from the gala will support the Center's educational and therapeutic support programs for neurodivergent and special needs young people in L.A. County.

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Switzer Learning Center, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to nurture neurodivergent and special needs young people to achieve success in school, believe in themselves and thrive as independent adults, hosted its first-annual Speakeasy Soirée philanthropic gala, on Saturday, December 3.

This year's theme, Speakeasy Soirée, was a stunning success that showcased a sense of elegance and Speakeasy ambiance at the Shade Hotel in Redondo Beach. Guests dressed in their finest prohibition-themed costumes enjoyed hosted cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, a gourmet dinner, fabulous silent and live auction items, and speakeasy entertainment. At the Aprés Party on the Sky Level, D.J. Hapa set the vibe, and guests danced the night away. The Center raised about $50,000 during the event, benefiting the neurodivergent and special needs young people the organization serves throughout L.A. County.

"We were impressed and grateful at the turnout and amount of support we received," said Jeremy Deming, CEO of Switzer Learning Center. "With little time, a small crew, and lots of hopes and dreams...our talented staff and event committee members were able to build a foundation for what will be the event not to miss in the South Bay region of L.A."

This year's gala honored donors, including the Marcil Family Foundation and co-founder Judy Borck, with Annual Fund Patron distinctions for their contributions over the years. Their support has significantly helped Switzer Learning Center to further its mission and to improve the educational and therapeutic services provided to neurodivergent and special needs students in grades 5-12.

Long-time Switzer Learning Center supporter and former Board Chair Barbara Graham, Community Relations Manager at Torrance Refining Company, was delighted to attend.

"It was an exciting evening for our Torrance Refining team, who enjoyed the spirit of the prohibition theme," said Graham. "Beyond the fun, we were mesmerized by an alumni's meaningful testimony emphasizing his success derived from attending Switzer and the importance of having such a life-changing organization in our community."

Switzer Learning Center seeks volunteers interested in serving on the 2023 Events Committee. More information about 2023 events and details on how to get involved can be found at www.switzercenter.org.

About Switzer Learning Center

Switzer Center is a nonprofit organization founded in 1966 with a mission to promote equity in education by providing individualized learning programs in a nonpublic school setting, paired with clinical support, so students with special needs can believe in themselves and achieve success in school and thrive as independent adults. Switzer Learning Center’s 5th-12th grade, co-educational, nonpublic, special education school and clinical services serve children, teens, and young adults with mild-to-severe learning, social, emotional, and behavioral challenges. Students work with a highly trained team of credentialed special education teachers, licensed psychologists, speech, and language pathologists, art therapists, certified Crisis Prevention Intervention specialists, and other related service providers who are dedicated to helping students achieve academic, vocational, and personal goals unattainable in conventional educational settings. Learn more about Switzer Learning Center at www.switzercenter.org.