Switzer Learning Center Offers New Arts Enrichment Program for Students with Special Needs

Art Enrichment Program Launches in Torrance, CA for Students with Special Needs

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Switzer Learning Center Arts Enrichment Program for students with Special Needs launched programming for neurodivergent and differently-abled students in L.A. County on April 03, 2023.

The Center provides educational, therapeutic, and social skills programs for individuals ages ten and up with special needs. In this new, arts-focused program, students will learn about, experience, and create through hands-on art projects that will measure and evaluate changes in students' motivation toward learning and achievement in core subjects utilizing teaching strategies that best promote learning through the arts. The arts program occurs after school with special programming hours offered during school break periods and is offered at no cost to Switzer students. There are plans to expand programming for all neurodivergent community members. Activities will be held directly on Switzer Learning Center's campus in Torrance, CA.

Funding for the program is provided by ARP EANS, which aids eligible non-public schools in addressing the effects of learning loss during COVID-19. Community supporters include Los Angeles L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Torrance Refining Company, and the California Arts Council (CAC). "As a community partner for many decades, and supporter of STEAM education, we were excited to provide $10,000 in seed funding to support Switzer's vision to enhance their student's learning experience through creative expression," said Barbara Graham, Torrance Refinery Community Relations Manager.

The addition of arts programming offers opportunities that further reinforce Switzer Learning Center's commitment to making high-quality programming accessible to all. The program aims to enhance student's learning experience through innovative and creative programs. "I am pleased to support Switzer Learning Center's Arts Enrichment program. I'm hopeful that this new program will help Switzer students build creativity and confidence, learn new ways to express themselves, and connect with their peers through music and art projects," said Supervisor Janice Hahn. "Arts education is more important now than ever, and this program is an excellent addition to Switzer's programming, not only during the regular school year but during break times when students need access to engaging activities."

The Switzer Learning Center serves as a leader in the field of special needs education. Its work began under Dr. Janet Switzer's direction in 1966. At that time, the Switzer Center was the first educational center to offer educational intervention programs to individuals on the Autism spectrum.

A series of Art Enrichment programs for neurodivergent and special needs students will be open to the public in the Summer of 2023. Visit www.SwitzerCenter.org for more information.



About Switzer Learning Center

Switzer Center is a nonprofit organization founded in 1966 with a mission to educate diverse minds, build social confidence, and create a path to independence. Switzer Learning Center’s 5th-12th grade, co-educational, nonpublic, special education school, therapeutic services, serve children, teens, and young adults with mild-to-severe learning, social, emotional, and behavioral challenges. Students work with a highly trained team of credentialed special education teachers, licensed therapists, speech, and language pathologists, art therapists, certified Crisis Prevention Intervention specialists, and other related service providers who are dedicated to helping students achieve academic, vocational, and personal goals unattainable in conventional educational settings. Learn more about Switzer Learning Center at www.switzercenter.org.