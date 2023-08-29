MLM Medical Labs Launches Optimized IPF Preclinical Model, Achieving Reduced Mortality Rate with Remarkable Results
This optimized preclinical model is positioned to expand research opportunities in the fight against lung disease.
By reducing the mortality rate from an industry average of 40% to 20%, we provide valuable insights to pharmaceutical and biotech companies far more quickly, saving valuable project time and money.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MLM Medical Labs (MLM), a leading provider of innovative preclinical research solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of their newly optimized IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis) preclinical model. This model release is positioned to expand research opportunities in the fight against lung disease, providing researchers with an advanced tool to unlock new insights and accelerate the quest for effective treatments.
— Dr. Laura Kurth, Vice President of Laboratory Operations at MLM
Most remarkable about this optimization is in the highly consistent demonstration of significant and reproducible results from a model with a much lower mortality rate than industry average*. This model captures the intricate complexities of IPF, allowing researchers to simulate the disease more accurately than ever, providing clients with dependable preclinical data to support and expand their development and evaluation of potential therapeutic interventions.
"We are incredibly excited about the launch of our newly optimized IPF disease model," said Dr. Laura Kurth, Vice President of Laboratory Operations at MLM. "By reducing the mortality rate from an industry average of 40% to 20% *, while maintaining significant and reproducible results, we provide valuable insights to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies far more quickly, saving valuable project time and money."
MLM brings 30 years of service in support of drug discovery and development and is committed to facilitating breakthroughs in the field of IPF research. This enhanced pulmonary disease model adds depth to a robust portfolio of more than sixty validated preclinical disease models and is a tremendous step forward in this mission.
To learn more about MLM's newly optimized IPF preclinical model or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit this link >> Bleomycin Induced Lung Injury / Pulmonary Fibrosis
* For clinical references to industry averages in mortality rates of IPF disease models exceeding 40%, click this link >> IPF Disease Model Mortality Rates.
About MLM Medical Labs
MLM Medical Labs is an international central laboratory with locations in Europe and North America. An international team of nearly 200 highly skilled and experienced employees supports over 300 clinical trials at any given time. MLM offers a broad range of services with an assay portfolio of over 900 parameters, including central lab testing, analysis of biomarkers, histology, preclinical services, assay development, kit building, and long-term sample management and storage. The company is headquartered in Mönchengladbach, Germany (near Düsseldorf) and has laboratories in Memphis, TN, and Minneapolis, MN, USA.
For more information, please visit www.mlm-labs.com.
Michael Howell
MLM Medical Labs
+1 704-724-4320
michael.howell@mlm-labs.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram