Time for a New Icon - Nicolas of Palm Beach Customized Jewelry Sells Out

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicolas of Palm Beach, the proprietary brand of Worldipi.com, has today announced an unprecedented success, selling out their first run of a custom jewelry line in less than a week since its launch. The demand for these exquisite designs is so intense that they are already back-ordered until October.

Commenting on this incredible milestone, Lisa Pamintuan, President of Worldipi.com and Nicolas of Palm Beach, stated, "Our triumph lies in successfully addressing the market's desire for affordable yet luxurious everyday pieces. Selling out in such a short time truly is the best form of market research."

The distinctive new line of jewelry came about as clients gravitated towards the company’s iconic logo adorned with gold and diamonds but sought a more obtainable alternative. In response, the company meticulously reproduced their custom designs using 18kt gold plate and cubic zirconia, achieving a remarkable similarity to their high-end counterparts.

The results to their museum collection reflected that the pricepoints were too high for the broader market. Despite this along with the economic ramifications such as rising credit card rates and inflation, Nicolas of Palm Beach persists with a firm footing. The phenomenal demand for the new line has injected confidence, and plans are already underway for an ordered larger production batch, just in time for the upcoming Holiday season.

However, mindful of potential economic hurdles, Pamintuan commented, "We must continue to proceed with caution given the current market scenario, but there is no denying that skyrocketing consumer demand has bolstered our brand and our future."

Nicolas of Palm Beach, a subsidiary of Worldipi.com, is renowned for exquisite designs and top-notch craftsmanship. Fulfilling a niche for affordable yet high-fashioned jewelry, the label combines the allure of luxury with everyday practicality.