Officer Timothy Rice named Capitol Police Officer of the Year



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –FDLE Capitol Police Officer Timothy Rice was recognized as FDLE’s Capitol Police Officer of the Year during the agency’s recent Annual Awards ceremony. Officer Rice is a member of the Florida Capitol Police Special Operations Unit, Honor Guard and Drone Team. He is also a field training instructor, firearms, defensive tactics and first aid instructor.



FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Officer Rice is a leader and mentor. His professionalism and passion for helping others makes him an inspiring recruiter not only for Capitol Police, but for the entire law enforcement profession.”



Capitol Police Colonel Seth Montgomery said, “Officer Rice is very involved at Capitol Police. His willingness to take on additional responsibilities and fill in where needed is commendable. He builds a positive rapport with the state employees and members of the public who are visiting the Capitol. I thank Officer Rice for his dedication to Capitol Police.”



Officer Rice began his career with Capitol Police in 2020. Prior to his law enforcement career, he served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001



