Plate IQ and opsi Announce Partnership to Transform Restaurant Operations
Opsi joins the Plate IQ preferred partner network with a new integration that will optimize the way restaurants operate.
Two restaurant-centric tech enterprises announced today an exciting collaboration. Opsi joins Plate IQ’s preferred partner network with a new integration.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Two restaurant-centric tech enterprises announced today an exciting collaboration. Opsi joins Plate IQ’s preferred partner network to help continue revolutionizing the way restaurants manage accounts payable and their day-to-day operations.
This partnership allows opsi and Plate IQ’s offerings to integrate, creating a seamless solution for mutual clients.
- Plate IQ’s invoice, payment, and audit information syncs effortlessly with opsi’s tech-stack.
- Opsi will leverage Plate IQ’s machine learning and AP automation to enable restaurant owners to optimize their accounts payable process.
- And, Plate IQ has the opportunity to introduce its existing clientele to a feature-set designed specifically by chefs, for chefs, to optimize the way restaurants operate.
“We at opsi are extremely excited to announce this preferred partnership with Plate IQ. This collaboration enhances our services and guarantees that our shared customers' recipe costs remain precise and current.” – Matt Luckey, Co-Founder, opsi
While expanding to new markets in recent years, Plate IQ was originally designed to help busy restaurants thrive when it comes to accounts payable. And, opsi, a recipe tool built by world-class chefs, empowers restaurants to achieve seamless, paperless, organized kitchen experiences.
“Recognizing the need to provide customers with invoice processing and AP solutions, we wanted to partner with a leader in this industry. Plate IQ has a strong track record in this domain and through creating a distinctive, seamless integration between our two systems, we can guarantee that our customers benefit from superior software for both recipe costing and invoice processing.” –James Passafaro, Chef & Co-Founder, opsi
Restaurants are rife with paperwork – think menus, recipe cards, invoices and lists. Opsi allows restaurant teams, both front and back of house, to benefit from a singular source of truth within the opsi application. And, Plate IQ lets restaurants organize invoices by line item and pay vendors from one application, whether they have paper invoices, emails, or screenshots. This integration and partnership will allow restaurants to get back to the work they were made for.
“We are thrilled to announce our new integration with opsi, a strategic collaboration that marks a significant step towards innovation and growth. By combining our expertise and resources, we are poised to create unparalleled value for our restaurant and hospitality clients as we continue to drive industry evolution.” - Barrett Boston, CEO, Plate IQ
About opsi
Opsi is a workflow app for chefs used by restaurant professionals across the nation to boost consistency, efficiency, and organization in culinary operations. The platform has been embraced by chefs and restaurant operators as a valuable tool for streamlining their day-to-day operations. For more details, visit the company’s website at www.opsi.io.
About Plate IQ
Plate IQ helps businesses and partners automate accounts payable on their terms with leading AI and machine learning. They simplify everything from invoice and spend management to payments for both recurring and one-time expenses with a cloud-first approach that enables remote work. Visit plateiq.com for more information.
OPSI CONTACT
Jacob Kingrey
Proof PR
jacob@proof-pr.com
937.750.5253
Ben Frank
Plate IQ
+1 904-219-8654
email us here