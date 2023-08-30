UnifyCloud partners with Tech Mahindra to simplify and accelerate digital transformation for a more equitable world

UnifyCloud and Tech Mahindra partner to simplify and accelerate digital transformation for a more equitable world

This collaboration will empower organizations and society at large to rise together for a more equitable world, future readiness, and value creation.

This collaboration brings together the best of both worlds – UnifyCloud's expertise in cloud migration software and Tech Mahindra's digital transformation services capabilities.” — Marc Pinotti, CEO and Co-founder of UnifyCloud