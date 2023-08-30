UnifyCloud partners with Tech Mahindra to simplify and accelerate digital transformation for a more equitable world
UnifyCloud and Tech Mahindra partner to simplify and accelerate digital transformation for a more equitable world
This collaboration will empower organizations and society at large to rise together for a more equitable world, future readiness, and value creation.
This collaboration brings together the best of both worlds – UnifyCloud's expertise in cloud migration software and Tech Mahindra's digital transformation services capabilities.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud, an award-winning information technology and software company and developer of the award-winning CloudAtlas platform for accelerating cloud assessment, modernization, migration, cost management, compliance and cybersecurity, and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, have joined forces in a strategic partnership to revolutionize the way enterprises embrace digital transformation. This collaboration aims to empower organizations, associates, and society at large to rise together for a more equitable world, future readiness, and value creation.
— Marc Pinotti, CEO and Co-founder of UnifyCloud
The partnership between UnifyCloud and Tech Mahindra combines their respective strengths and expertise to deliver comprehensive digital transformation solutions that will enable enterprises to thrive in the digital age. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and innovative strategies, this collaboration will provide seamless integration, enhanced security, and accelerated deployment of cloud-based solutions.
UnifyCloud brings its deep domain knowledge and experience in cloud migration, modernization, and optimization to the partnership with their industry-leading tools and methodologies that simplify the complexities of cloud adoption, enable enterprises to unlock the full potential of the cloud and maximize their return on investment. UnifyCloud’s history of innovation, including the recent addition of AI assessments and automated code remediation, attracts global system integrator partners like Tech Mahindra.
Tech Mahindra, renowned for its global presence and extensive portfolio of digital transformation services, brings its expertise in data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Their proven track record of delivering transformative solutions to enterprises across industries positions them as a strategic partner for organizations continuing or embarking on their digital transformation journey.
Together, UnifyCloud and Tech Mahindra will provide end-to-end digital transformation solutions. From cloud strategy and architecture to application modernization, data analytics, and cybersecurity, this partnership will deliver holistic solutions that align with the unique needs and goals of each enterprise.
"Partnering with Tech Mahindra is a major strategic initiative," said Marc Pinotti, CEO of UnifyCloud. "This collaboration brings together the best of both worlds – UnifyCloud's expertise in cloud migration software and Tech Mahindra's digital transformation services capabilities. By combining forces, we will accelerate the adoption of cloud technologies and drive successful digital transformations for enterprises globally."
Anuj Bhalla, President & Global Head – Integrated Cloud and Delivery Excellence, Tech Mahindra, stated, "Our partnership with UnifyCloud aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a connected world and leveraging digital technologies to solve complex business challenges. Together, we will enable enterprises to become future-ready, enhance their agility, and create value in an increasingly digital and competitive landscape."
The UnifyCloud and Tech Mahindra partnership is uniquely positioned to drive positive change not only within organizations but also within society. By simplifying the complexities of digital transformation, this collaboration will democratize access to cutting-edge technologies, bridging the digital divide and promoting a more equitable world. Additionally, the partnership will enable organizations to adapt to evolving market demands, enhance customer experiences, and contribute to sustainable and inclusive growth. Through their joint efforts, UnifyCloud and Tech Mahindra will empower enterprises to unlock their full potential, harness the power of digital innovation, and shape a future that is more equitable, resilient, and sustainable.
About UnifyCloud:
UnifyCloud has been recognized by Microsoft with a Worldwide Partner of the Year Awards honor for four consecutive years, being named finalist for the 2023 finalist Modernizing Applications Award, finalist for the 2022 Migration to Azure Year Award, finalist for the 2021 Modernizing Applications Award, and winner of the 2020 Solution Assessment Award. The company has also been recognized as a final nominee in four categories for the 2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year Award – Independent Solutions Vendor (ISV), Digital and App Innovation (Azure), Infrastructure (Azure), and Social Impact – and is proud to be a Microsoft Solutions Partner, Cloud Solution Provider, Azure Data PAC member, and previously named one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing Private Companies. For additional information contact, contact marke@unifycloud.com or visit unifycloud.com.
About Tech Mahindra:
Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates, and society to Rise for a more equal world, future readiness, and value creation. It is a USD 6.5+ billion organization with 148k+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1250+ global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. It is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Metaverse, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. It is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. It is the fastest growing brand globally in ‘brand value rank’ and among the top 7 IT brands globally in brand strength with AA+ rating. With its NXT.NOW™ framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for its ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. It aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today and believes that the ‘Future is Now’.
Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federations of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.
Connect with us on www.techmahindra.com
For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact: Abhilasha Gupta, Global Corporate Communications and Public Affairs
Email: Abhilasha.Gupta@TechMahindra.com; media.relations@techmahindra.com
Mark Erhart
UnifyCloud
+1 800-535-7443
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube