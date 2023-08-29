2023 Content Marketing Award Top Finalists Revealed
Content Marketing Institute Announces Finalists for Top Eight AwardsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just announced the finalists for the top eight awards in the prestigious 2023 Content Marketing Awards, the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program for content creation, distribution, and innovation.
The winners of the top awards will be announced and celebrated during a special ceremony on Thursday, September 28, at Content Marketing World in Washington, D.C. The more than 60 winners of the rest of the categories were previously released.
You can see the full list of the 2023 Content Marketing Award category winners and top award finalists here: https://cmi.media/v7mi
Content Marketing Project of the Year finalists:
-Finding Hidden Waves in the Arctic – Volvo Penta & OTW
-State Farm’s Jazz Bath – The Marketing Arm
-The Ecopreneurs – Salesforce & FORTUNE Brand Studio
-Wells Fargo Diverse Business Solutions – Imprint
-What Can You Imagine at Purdue – Purdue University
Agency of the Year finalists for agencies with LESS than 100 employees:
-Imprint
-Marketing Insider Group
-Message Lab
-MSPC
-Zahra Media Group
-Special Recognition: Top Lead
Agency of the Year finalists for agencies with MORE than 100 employees:
-Manifest
-Medium Rare
-Pace
-VERB Interactive
-Wpromote
Agency of the Year for branded studio within a media company:
-Brand Ave Studio
-FORTUNE Brand Studio
-Foundry 360
B2B Branded Content Campaign of the Year finalists;
-Aztec Mechanical Property Management Program – LuckyTamm Digital Marketing & Aztec Mechanical
-Climate Action – Creating a Greener Ireland – 256 & Failte Ireland
-New Research – Today’s RDH and Listerine – Today’s RDH
-Opportunity (In)sight – KPMG LLP
-The Ecopreneurs – Salesforce & FORTUNE Brand Studio
-The Press Reset: A 2023 Cybersecurity Report – Ivanti
B2C Branded Content Campaign of the Year finalists:
-Enfamil 2022 Content Strategy – Hearts & Science & Reckitt
-P&G Battle of the Paddies – Taylor Strategy & Procter & Gamble
-So Yummy x Kraft Heinz 2022 Integrated Campaign – First Media
-The Biggest Test – TRY & Equinor
-The Block - A Sense of Inspiration – 3rdspace
-Vattenfall - Addicted to Steel – Make Your Mark & Vattenfall
B2B Content Marketer of the Year finalists:
-Megan Gilbert, Vice President, FORTUNE Brand Studio, Fortune Media
-Richard McGill Murphy, Editor in Chief, Director of Brand Thought Leadership, ServiceNow
-Raju Narisetti, Leader, Global Publishing, McKinsey & Company
B2C Content Marketer of the Year finalists:
-R. Ethan Braden, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Purdue University
-Alyson Griffin, Head of Marketing, State Farm
-Emily Hamlin Smith, Senior Editorial Director, The Humane Society of America
Content Marketing World 2023 is September 26-28, in Washington, D.C. Learn more and register here: ContentMarketingWorld.com.
About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, the Marketing Analytics & Data Science (MADS) conference, and CMI virtual events, including ContentTECH Summit. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit ContentMarketingInstitute.com.
Amanda Subler
Content Marketing Institute
Amanda.Subler@informa.com