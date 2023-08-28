Submit Release
Meeting with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Sahir Shamshad

TAJIKISTAN, August 28 - Today, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Sahir Shamshad.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects for friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan, including in the areas of security and defense.

As was emphasized, significant cooperation has been established between Tajikistan and Pakistan in the political, trade and economic spheres, including energy, transport and communications, as well as in the cultural, humanitarian and security fields.

Expressing satisfaction with the current fruitful process of political relations, the head of our state highly appreciated the level of mutual trust at the highest level between the two states.

The Leader of the Nation, emphasizing the partnership between the two countries in the field of security and defense, regarded the constant contacts between representatives of sectoral structures as mutually beneficial and being in the interests of the two countries.

The parties, noting the disturbing processes of our time, stressed the need to further strengthen cooperation in the areas of combating terrorism, production and trafficking in drugs, transnational crime and in other areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on topical international and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

