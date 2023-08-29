Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine Riyad al-Maliki

TAJIKISTAN, August 29 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon received in the building of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine Riyad al-Maliki.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Leader of the Nation welcomed Riyad al-Maliki on his visit to Tajikistan and congratulated him on the official opening of the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Dushanbe. It was emphasized that this initiative will effectively contribute to the development and expansion of good relations between the parties in various fields.

During the conversation, a range of issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and Palestine were discussed.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, supported the further development of bilateral relations and stressed the importance of strengthening and improving the contractual and legal basis of cooperation between the two countries in the areas of mutual interest. At the same time, the expansion of working contacts between the relevant ministries and institutions of the two countries was considered beneficial. Various economic and commercial areas, as well as the fields of culture, science and technology, education and medicine were evaluated as promising areas of cooperation.

The parties also exchanged views on important issues of the international and regional agenda.

In the end, our head of state, expressing his satisfaction with the talks, wished the brotherly people of Palestine peace, stability, progress and prosperity.