Power Liftgate Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Power Liftgate Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the power liftgate market. As per TBRC’s power liftgate market forecast, the power liftgate market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.3 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.5% through the forecast period.

The rise in the adoption of electric vehicles is expected to drive the demand for the power liftgate market. North America is expected to hold the largest power liftgate market share. Major power liftgate market leaders include Aisin Corporation, Autoease Technology, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Grupo Antolin, Johnson Electric, Magna International Inc., Woodbine Manufacturing Co Inc., HI-LEX Corporation, Strattec Security Corporation, Power-Packer Corporation, Mitsuba Corporation.

Power Liftgate Market Segments

1) By System Type: Hands-Free, Conventional

2) By Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

3) By Material: Metal, Composite

4) By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

The power liftgate refer to a motorized hatch which opens and closes electronically. Hands-free opening and shutting can be achieved using the digital access system and/or a capacitive kick sensor incorporated into the bumper. The liftgate or trunk can also be opened or closed using the buttons on the lid or the key fob.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Power Liftgate Market Trends And Strategies

4. Power Liftgate Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Power Liftgate Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

