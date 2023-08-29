Global Seamless Pipes Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Seamless Pipes Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Seamless Pipes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the seamless pipes market. As per TBRC’s seamless pipes market forecast, the seamless pipes market size is predicted to reach a value of $296.5 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.2% through the forecast period.

The installation of new transmission pipelines is expected to propel the seamless pipes market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest seamless pipes market share. Major players in the seamless pipes market include Nippon Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal SA, JFE Steel Corporation, Tenaris S.A., Vallourec AG, Jindal Saw Ltd., Sandvik AB, Shalco Industries Pvt. Ltd., United Seamless Tubular Pvt. Ltd., IPP Europe Ltd., TMK Group, United States Steel Corporation, Salzgitter Mannesmann Stainless Tubes GmbH.

Seamless Pipes Market Segments

1) By Type: Hot Finished Seamless Pipes, Cold Finished Seamless Pipes

2) By Materials: Steel and Alloys, Copper and Alloys, Nickel and Alloys, Magnesium Alloys, Other Materials

3) By Production Process: Continuous Mandrel Rolling, Multi-Stand Plug Mill, Cross Roll Piercing, Pilger Rolling

4) By Application: Oil and Gas, Building and Construction, Power Generation, Automotive, Aviation, Other Applications

Seamless pipes refer to solid steel pipes, which are in sheet or bar form and are formed into a solid round shape and then heated and cast over a form such as a piercing rod to create a hollow tube or shell. These are lightweight pipes with benefits such as high-temperature resistance, fatigue resistance, and good impact resistance and are used for applications such as transportation of water or oil, and heavy wall tubing applications that can withstand high pressure or perform in extreme environments.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Seamless Pipes Market Trends And Strategies

4. Seamless Pipes Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Seamless Pipes Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

