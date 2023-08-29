B&H WORLDWIDE SUCCESSFULLY DELIVERS FIRST ENGINE SHIPMENT FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES

L-R: David Wong – Station Manager, Muhammad Norhakim – Warehouse Supervisor

B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics company, has successfully completed its first engine transportation on behalf of Singapore Airlines.

SINGAPORE, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning specialist aerospace logistics company, has successfully completed its first engine transportation and storage on behalf of Singapore Airlines.

B&H was recently commissioned by Singapore Airlines, to transport a GE90 engine from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to Singapore. The B&H Worldwide team is familiar with the GE90 series engine type and has completed numerous transportation assignments for other airline customers over the years.

B&H took just 3 days to complete the shipment of the 10,700 kg engine, and it is now safely stored it within the climate-controlled environment of the B&H warehouse facility at Singapore Changi Airport. Mounted on a specialist engine stand, the engine will be stored until required at a constant 23-24°C and at a humidity level of 64-65%.

“B&H Worldwide has a strong track record in aircraft engine transport and storage for many airlines around the world. Combined with our company’s warehousing and FSL facilities located in strategic aviation hubs we offer a strong value proposition,” says David Wong, Station Manager of B&H Worldwide Singapore. “We are proud that Singapore Airlines has chosen us for this job and our teams are fully committed to meet the transport and logistics needs of our aerospace customers.”


About B&H Worldwide

Established in 1988 in the UK, B&H Worldwide is a market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years it has expanded globally and today operates from ten strategically located aerospace hubs around the world and has a customer base which includes airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors. Its innovative, in-house designed IT solutions are highly tailored to suit customer operating models and its FirstTrac software sets the benchmark for the aerospace logistics industry. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

