Captivating Cartagena: 'Botero, More Than Volume' Art Exhibition Unveils 58 Masterpieces by Renowned Artist
The exhibition, powered by the Duque Arango gallery, will be featured until September 15 at Casa Santiago Botero, located in the Historic Center of the city.
Casa Santiago Botero, in Cartagena, has its purpose in art. Having 58 works by Fernando Botero on display is an important challenge achieved”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After a careful selection that allows you to walk through the work of the renowned Artist Fernando Botero through his most representative series: Bullfighting, Circus and Carnival, the cultural management firm MÁS ART, opens on August 30 the exhibition 'Botero, more than volume'.
— Santiago Botero Jaramillo, CEO & Founder of Finsocial
With the co-production and general coordination of the Duque Arango Gallery, the exhibition will be open until September 15 in the extraordinary spaces of Casa Santiago Botero, a place dedicated to art and art businesses in the Historic Center of Cartagena.
After its inauguration last June with an exhibition by the Colombian artist David Manzur, the path started by the businessman, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Santiago Botero and the artist Manuela Echeverri, leaders of MÁS ART, now stops at the station of another great art national icon, the universal Fernando Botero, considered the master of dimensions.
There are 58 works between drawings, sculptures and paintings, created by the master Botero using different techniques. 'Botero, more than volume', has the general direction of Manuela Echeverri and the collaboration of Banco del Arte.
The sample offers the viewer the necessary interactivity to read a QR code through which the viewer can listen to the description of the work and what it represents in the career of more than 60 decades of Botero’s artistic journey.
At the moment of appreciating the work El Nuncio, the viewer will be able to listen to an impeccable narration in which MÁS ART succeeds in telling how with this work Fernando Botero consolidates volume as his marked particular style. With El Nuncio, they narrate, the artist finally manages to create the Boterian anatomy as we know it, the same thing that catapulted him as one of the greatest plastic artists in the world.
All the details are taken care of in this exhibition of the artist Fernando Botero, which opens a few days after his 91st birthday, most of which have been on the list of universal artists.
“Botero, more than volume”, has the support of the Colombian Stock Market through the Asobolsa Congress that takes place in Cartagena and SBO LAB, the art of Investing.
“Anyone in the world can identify a Botero painting. These works generate something very powerful through that identity that defines them. Casa Santiago Botero, in Cartagena, has its purpose in art. Having 58 works by Fernando Botero on display is an important challenge achieved, which stimulates our dream with the Banco del Arte focused on showing the world works by important Colombian artists,” said philanthropist and businessman Santiago Botero.
