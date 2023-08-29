Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency (BIPA) Gives Wings to ASEAN-ROK Mutual Growth through Immersive contents
Assisting 8 companines' with overseas marketing, ASEAN-ROK XR Joint Project Production funding 2.05 million USDEUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, KOREA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency (hereinafter referred to as BIPA, President & CEO Jeong Mun-seob) announced that in the first half of the year, its 'ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village' project acted as a bridge between ASEAN and ROK in the immersive contents field. This was achieved through ▲ reinforcing the groundwork laid by ASEAN-ROK networking, ▲ ASEAN-ROK joint collaboration and by lending ▲ production and global marketing support. Varied and extensive support during the second half of the year will continue.
The 'ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village' project has been active since 2020 with the sponsorship of the Ministry of Science and ICT (with National IT Industry Promotion Agengy, NIPA) as well as Busan Metropolitan City. The project purposes to increase ASEAN-ROK ICT networking and mutual growth through virtual convergence technologies. By means of various infrastructure and production support initiatives based on Korean ICT convergence technologies, the project is also developing ASEAN-ROK XR collaborative projects.
In the first half of 2023, the 'ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village' accomplished the following:
▲ The signing of 2 MOU(with Hanoi National University of Education in
Vietnam and Binus University in Indonesia),
▲ Hosting the ASEAN-ROK ICT 2023 Convergence Forum and the
Metaverse Conference(with a combined attendance of 264)
▲ The first half of 2023 ASEAN-ROK Professional Training
Conference(19 participants from 7 Asean countries) for the purpose of strengthening the groundwork of ASEAN-ROK networking.
Through these achievements, 11 proposals for ASEAN-ROK collaboration were made as well as 73 business discussions held during informal meetings, which strengthened networking between ASEAN and ROK.
Within ASEAN-ROK joint collaboration and production support, 8 tasks were selected for the ASEAN-ROK XR joint project with funding of 2.05 million USD. Also, in the area of marketing support, it assisted 8 Korean XR Metaverse companies to participate in the Singapore Information and Communication Fair(Asia Tech x Singapore(ATxSG)), which in turn secured a foothold for ASEAN market entry. This resulted in 133 business discussions estimated to the value of USD 29,400,000(approx. 37.9 billion KRW) and 7 business agreements.
In the second half of 2023, the following are scheduled:
▲ The ASEAN Youth XR• Metaverse Idea Contest
▲ The ASEAN Internship Program in connection with employment
▲ The second half of 2023 ASEAN-ROK Professional Training Program
▲ XR Business networking between ROK, the Philippines, Thailand and
Vietnam
▲ Carrying forward business agreements with 4 ASEAN countries(Thailand, the Philippines, Laos, and Singapore)
Through these upcoming events, the development of human resources in the field of immersive contents and networking expansion with ASEAN are expected.
An 'ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village' official said, "‘ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village’, with the purpose of mutual growth between ASEAN-ROK, will establish technology collaboration and secure networking as well as assist development of human resources to promote Korean companies' entry into the ASEAN market. Based on the results of the first half of the year, more progress in collaboration and networking between ASEAN-ROK is expected in the second half."
