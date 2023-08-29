Alice & Bob Unveils New Consulting Unit Focused on High-Value Applications of Quantum Computing
‘The Box’ aimed at supporting businesses in their quantum journey
The Box was created to address a specific need in the ecosystem for expert advice drawing from deep technical experience and business acumen...,”PARIS, FRANCE, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alice & Bob, a leading hardware developer in the race to fault-tolerant quantum computing, today announced the launch of a consulting unit called The Box. Alice & Bob’s consulting team is dedicated to offering valuable insights into the status and potential of quantum computing, helping clients devise effective quantum strategies that focus on high-value applications, irrespective of platform.
— Théau Peronnin, CEO and co-founder of Alice & Bob
“The Box was created to address a specific need in the ecosystem for expert advice drawing from deep technical experience and business acumen,” said Théau Peronnin, CEO and co-founder of Alice & Bob. “Our efforts aim to support businesses in their journey towards developing and implementing quantum solutions on whichever hardware suits their needs best.”
Major consulting firms and industry players are currently developing strategies to take advantage of quantum computing and are exploring use cases with today’s early quantum devices. The Box has begun working with these organizations to construct comprehensive roadmaps for integrating quantum computing into their workflows. Current clients include:
• A multinational automobile company exploring the use of quantum molecular simulation to find sustainable alternatives for scarce metals used in
batteries for electric vehicles and fuel cells for hydrogen cars
• A global energy company focusing on quantum catalyst optimization to significantly reduce the production costs of future renewable fuels
“The team assesses, identifies and prioritizes scalable use cases for each client to develop strong business strategies based on the market and technological potential,” Peronnin said. “They will enable organizations to extract the maximum business value from the technology as it develops over time.”
The consulting unit is built upon a wealth of academic and strategic experience, with a team of quantum physicists and strategists led by Dr. Linde Hansen, who earned a Ph.D. in quantum computing from the University of Oxford and previously led McKinsey’s knowledge and business development around quantum technologies.
“Our team provides winning strategies based on first-hand experience and research across the quantum landscape,” said Hansen, Quantum and Business Strategy Manager at Alice & Bob. “First-movers who develop resource-efficient, solution-specific algorithms are expected to capture the most value from quantum computing.”
Alice & Bob’s hardware development is focused on ‘cat qubits’ – superconducting quantum bits with built-in error correction that reduce the hardware requirements for effective quantum computing.
“Our roadmap focuses on a new, faster path to fault tolerance, that skips any intermediate steps of error-prone quantum prototypes,” said Peronnin. “Since we don’t currently offer hardware for commercial use in the NISQ era, the Box team can be truly hardware agnostic regarding the advantages and risks of the full range of quantum hardware and software solutions for organizations, laying the groundwork for future fault-tolerant quantum applications.”
About Alice & Bob
Alice & Bob is a French start-up whose goal is to realize the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has already raised 30M€ in VC capital, hired over 70 employees, and demonstrated experimental results surpassing those of technological giants like Google or Amazon. A laureate of the French Tech DeepNum 20 and French Tech 2030 programs, Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a technology reducing hardware requirements by up to 60 times compared to competing approaches.
Demonstrating the power of its cat qubit architecture, Alice & Bob recently demonstrated that the number of qubits required for Shor's algorithm can be reduced from 22 million to 300 thousand through a combination of algorithm optimization and adaptation by leveraging its approach.
Luke Keding
HKA Marketing Communications
+1 315-575-4491
email us here