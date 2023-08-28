Submit Release
The Founder of Kinesio® Tape Has Passed Away

30th Symposium Group

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with great sadness that Kinesio Holding Corporation makes the announcement that its founder Dr. Kenzo Kase® passed away in Tokyo, Japan on August 10, 2023. Dr. Kase leaves behind a legacy that will leave a lasting imprint on the world and that his company will continue to share with future generations. He will be missed by many, including the tens of thousands of patients around the world who have benefited from Kinesio products and the Kinesio Taping Method.

Dr. Kase when he retired in 2017 had transitioned the management of Kinesio® to his daughter, Elisa Kase, who is currently the president, and Yukari Takeda, who is Kinesio’ s vice president.

The Kinesio team is inspired by Dr. Kase’s spirit – Kinesio cares about people, and we wish them a great life. Our method is changing people’s lives to be happier. That is why Live Different is our motto. Dr. Kase's vision will be continued by the management and their loyal Kinesio team.

Together we will make sure that Kinesio' s innovation will never stop. We will keep going, we will continue to make high quality Kinesio tape and to provide high quality education. His genius ideas are with us. We will put in our maximum effort, and we will continue the advancement of Kinesio’ s mission, Kinesio products, and the Kinesio Taping® Method.

