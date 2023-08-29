WebRezPro Expands Partnership with Lightspeed
Partnership grows to include retail point-of-sale integration to support frictionless guest experiences across the entire stayCALGARY, AB, CANADA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WebRezPro cloud property management system for independent hotels and resorts has expanded its partnership with Lightspeed, a unified point-of-sale and payments platform, to offer direct integration with Lightspeed Retail. Adding to existing connections with Lightspeed Restaurant and Lightspeed Golf solutions, the new integration automatically posts gift shop and other hotel retail charges to reservations, simplifying point-of-sale transactions for a seamless guest experience.
Powering the world’s best businesses, Lightspeed is the unified POS and payments platform for ambitious entrepreneurs to accelerate growth, provide the best customer experiences and become a go-to destination in their space. Integrated with the hotel's property management system, Lightspeed's point-of-sale and payments solution enables a frictionless payment experience across the entire stay for guests and staff.
Through the expanded partnership, which now includes integration with Lightspeed Retail as well as the newest version of Lightspeed Restaurant, WebRezPro and Lightspeed empower hoteliers to simplify billing and improve the guest experience whether guests dine, golf, or shop on-site during their stay.
“We’re delighted to continue to expand our integration with WebRezPro,” said Peter Dougherty, GM of Hospitality at Lightspeed. “Increased automation saves merchants time and streamlines the posting process so our merchants can focus on what matters most: their guests.”
The seamless connections automate the process of posting restaurant, retail, and golf charges to reservation folios, improving administrative workflow, the customer experience, and billing accuracy. Through the integration, Lightspeed verifies a guest’s occupancy status and room number in WebRezPro, then automatically posts charges to the guest’s room.
“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Lightspeed to bring our customers our first retail POS integration,” said Frank Verhagen, founder and president of World Web Technologies Inc., the company behind WebRezPro. “With Lightspeed, we’ve been streamlining restaurant and golf course point-of-sale experiences for our clients and their guests since 2017, and we’re delighted to extend the same seamless connection to hotel retail outlets, empowering lodging operators to deliver a frictionless stay throughout that generates even more ancillary revenues.”
About Lightspeed
Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.
Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.
For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com.
About WebRezPro
WebRezPro is a powerful, easy-to-use cloud property management system for all accommodation types and sizes. The fully integrated and automated system simplifies daily operations to save time, improve guest experience, and maximize revenue. Bringing the benefits of cloud software to 2000+ properties in 45 countries, WebRezPro provides industry-best data protection, including PCI compliance, EMV certification, two-factor authentication, secure SSL encryption, and more. Launched in 2003, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro.com.
