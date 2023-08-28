Submit Release
Iowa Attorney General’s Office Concludes Franklin County Deputies Acted with Legal Justification in Shooting

DES MOINES- The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has completed its review of the fatal shooting of Matthew T.J. Davis by two Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies that occurred on June 20, 2023. In a report issued today, the office concluded that the actions of the deputies, who shot Davis after he drunkenly aimed his gun at them, were “legally justified” and that “no criminal charges are warranted."

The Attorney General’s conclusion was based on a review and investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The investigation found that on the evening of June 20, Franklin County dispatch received two 911 calls reporting that Davis, the caller’s former partner, was at her home, intoxicated, suicidal, and armed with a gun. At the time, the caller’s minor son was inside the home and alone. The 911 caller also reported that Davis said he wanted to be shot by police.

Two Franklin County deputies were dispatched to the residence and found Davis in the driveway with a gun. The deputies immediately instructed Davis to drop his weapon and pleaded with him to do so at least 17 times. Bodycam footage showed that Davis then approached the deputies and aimed his gun at them, at which point the deputies opened fire. After securing Davis’s weapon, the deputies rendered medical aid and called for an ambulance. During this time, Davis stated to the deputies, “Thank you for shooting me.” Davis died while enroute to the hospital.

The report is issued under the Attorney General’s independent authority under Iowa Code section 13.12 to investigate or prosecute conduct of law enforcement that results in death.

A copy of the report is available here.

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Press Secretary

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

