Casa M Spice Co® Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Activation Game with FC Dallas

Casa M Spice Mini Ranch Pack

September 16 Match Kicks off Heritage Month Festivities

Through the universal language of sports and the tantalizing flavors of our signature spices, we unite to pay homage to the diverse tapestry of cultures that shape our community”
— Mike and Manny Hernandez, Co-Founders of Casa M Spice Co®

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Casa M Spice Co® today announced that in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month they are teaming up with FC Dallas for a special kickoff match on September 16. Presented by Toyota, the FC Dallas activation game will take place on Saturday, September 16 with a match between Seattle Sounders FC.

Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes the achievements and contributions of Hispanic American champions who have inspired others to achieve success. This year’s Hispanic Heritage Month begins September 15 and runs through October 15.

“We are honored to partner with FC Dallas for an activation game that celebrates the richness of Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Mike and Manny Hernandez, Co-Founders of Casa M Spice Co®. “Through the universal language of sports and the tantalizing flavors of our signature spices, we unite to pay homage to the diverse tapestry of cultures that shape our community.”

###

About Casa M Spice Co®
Casa M Spice Co®, The Essence of Flavor® is a premium line of low sodium spice blends born from the desire to empower home chefs to do Chemistry in the Kitchen® by delivering bold flavor without ever risking over-salting. Available in a variety of blends for every need, Casa M Spice Co® products bring out the best in every meal. Casa M Spice Co® products have received over 70 national awards and they are a proud Presenting Sponsor of the FC Dallas Soccer Club. From our table to yours, Spice Confidently!® For more information, please visit www.CasaMSpice.com

About FC Dallas
An original member of Major League Soccer since the league’s inception in 1996, FC Dallas is owned and operated by Hunt Sports Group, which also owns the Kansas City Chiefs. FC Dallas won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 1997 and 2016 and the MLS Supporters’ Shield in 2016. FC Dallas plays its home matches at Toyota Stadium.

