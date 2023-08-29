Scottsdale Dentists Discuss BOTOX® Injections for Dental Aesthetics, TMJ Disorder, and Bruxism

The dentists at Scottsdale Smile Center explain the use of BOTOX® injections for dental aesthetics and concerns such as TMD and teeth clenching/grinding.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, August 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- BOTOX® injections are widely known as a popular non-surgical option for facial rejuvenation; however, what may not be quite as well-known is the fact that BOTOXcan also be used as a treatment for common conditions such as teeth clenching and grinding (bruxism) and TMJ Disorder (also known as TMD). Dr. Brandon Ryff, a restorative and cosmetic dentist in Scottsdale , and his fellow dentists at Scottsdale Smile Center offer BOTOXinjections for dental aesthetic enhancement procedures*, bruxism, and TMD. He says the treatment has proven to be very effective in all of those applications for many patients at his practice.Dr. Ryff along with Dr. Jonathan Coombs, Dr. Don Chiappetti, and Dr. Reed Chiappetti are all certified by the American Academy of Facial Esthetics to perform BOTOXinjections for patients looking to renew their appearance. The BOTOXCosmetic solution is what is known as a neuromodulator—it is composed of a purified form of botulinum toxin type-A, which can temporarily prevent muscles from contracting. This muscle contracture is often what is responsible for dynamic wrinkle formation in certain areas of the face. When BOTOXCosmetic is injected directly into areas of skin and muscle around the corners of the eyes, between the brows, or along the forehead, it can diminish signs of creases and fine lines in those regions with results that last about three to four months for most patients. Dr. Ryff says occasional follow-up treatments can help individuals maintain the effects for even longer periods. Additionally, he says the dentists at the practice utilize the Comfortox™ syringe for all of their BOTOXinjections, which is designed specifically for facial aesthetic treatments.With that in mind, Dr. Ryff explains that the BOTOXmethodology also lends itself well to providing relief for many patients who have conditions related to the temporomandibular joint (TMJ), which is the connector between the upper and lower jaws. Overactive muscles surrounding the joint can be the cause of TMJ Disorder, which can produce symptoms such as jaw pain, jaw clicking/popping, difficulty chewing, headaches, and many others. These same overactive muscles can also contribute to the persistent teeth clenching and grinding that is characteristic of bruxism, which can ultimately damage the teeth and lead to other major concerns. Dr. Ryff says BOTOX® for TMD and bruxism utilizes a similar technique as BOTOXinjections for dental aesthetics—the solution is injected directly into the targeted muscle in the treatment area to reduce its hyperactivity. Ultimately, Dr. Ryff notes, this process can diminish numerous symptoms associated with TMD and bruxism for many patients.According to Dr. Ryff, it is important to note that BOTOXinjections are not the ideal treatment for every patient. He says individuals should always seek a qualified and reputable provider for an evaluation to determine whether their unique anatomical needs and goals make them a good candidate for the procedure. Particularly in cases of TMJ Disorder and bruxism, Dr. Ryff says there are also alternative options that can be explored in case BOTOXmay not be the most optimal solution. He advises patients considering these types of treatments to thoroughly research potential providers in their area, meet with the doctor to evaluate their rapport, and make sure that all of their questions and concerns are addressed before agreeing to receive treatment.*Arizona state regulations require injectable treatments performed for the purposes of cosmetic enhancement at a dental practice to be associated with a dental treatment plan. They also stipulate that the person who is receiving the treatment must be a dental patient of record.About Scottsdale Smile CenterScottsdale Smile Center is a comprehensive dental practice offering a wide selection of general, cosmetic, and restorative dental care options. The owner of the practice, Dr. Brandon Ryff, is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, the SpearStudy Club, the Arizona Dental Association, and many other dental organizations. Dr. Ryff and his colleagues, Dr. Jonathan Coombs, Dr. Don Chiappetti, and Dr. Reed Chiappetti, are all extensively educated and experienced dentists who provide a full range of dental treatments in addition to procedures focused on dental aesthetics, TMJ Disorder, and bruxism. Members of the dental team at Scottsdale Smile Center are also committed to giving back to their community and have been involved in organizations such as Smiles for Success, Give Back a Smile, the Arizona Mission of Mercy, the Boys & Girls Club of Scottsdale, and other charitable groups. Dr. Ryff is available for interview upon request.For more information, visit scottsdalesmile.com and facebook.com/ScottsdaleSmileCenter.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.scottsdalesmile.com/botox-injections/scottsdale-dentists-discuss-botox-injections-for-dental-aesthetics-tmj-disorder-and-bruxism/ ###Scottsdale Smile Center5410 N Scottsdale RdSte D-500Paradise Valley, AZ 85253(480) 991-2180Rosemont Media(858) 200-0044