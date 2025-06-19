Wichita Plastic Surgeon Outlines Post-Pregnancy Options to Regain Pre-Baby Body

Dr. James M. Shaw details effective options to restore a patient’s pre-pregnancy figure, such as abdominoplasty, breast surgery, and liposuction.

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motherhood can be a beautiful journey, but having children often causes physical changes in the body that diet and exercise alone cannot reverse, such as reduced skin elasticity, stretched underlying musculature, and stubborn fat buildup. A Mommy Makeover serves as an effective treatment plan to improve or reverse these developments, providing a customizable combination of cosmetic surgeries to address post-pregnancy changes in the body.According to Wichita board-certified plastic surgeon James M. Shaw, MD, each Mommy Makeover is tailored to a woman’s individual needs and goals, culminating in a personalized surgical plan designed to help each person feel like the best version of themselves. Common treatment options include breast enhancement and body contouring surgeries performed to reshape areas affected by pregnancy, such as abdominoplasty, breast augmentation, liposuction, and mastopexy.Dr. Shaw highlights the abdomen as one of the most frequently treated regions during a Mommy Makeover. Pregnancy can stretch the abdominal muscles and skin, leading to a protruding belly and/or sagging skin. A tummy tuck can tighten the abdominal wall and bring together separated musculature while removing excess skin and fat, restoring a firmer, more toned midsection.Many women also experience a loss of volume or fullness in their breasts after pregnancy and breastfeeding. Breast augmentation with implants can restore or enhance size, improve symmetry, and rejuvenate the overall appearance of the bust. For women who have experienced breast sagging, a breast lift can elevate and reshape the breasts. Breast lift surgery can even be combined with implants, if desired, for a more comprehensive rejuvenation.Stubborn fat deposits in areas such as the abdomen, thighs, hips, and arms are also common after childbirth. Liposuction can precisely remove these pockets of fat with minimally invasive techniques, improving body contours and enhancing the results of other Mommy Makeover procedures.Every Mommy Makeover begins with a thorough consultation, in which patients discuss their goals, undergo a detailed evaluation, and receive a fully personalized surgical plan. By combining procedures into a single surgery, Dr. Shaw reveals patients can benefit from a more streamlined recovery period and more harmonious results.About Dr. James M. ShawDr. James M. Shaw is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice since 1995. Specializing in cosmetic breast surgery, body contouring, and facial procedures, Dr. Shaw also performs reconstructive surgeries including breast reconstruction and skin cancer treatment. A Wichita native, Dr. Shaw earned both his undergraduate and medical degrees from The University of Kansas. He completed general surgery training in Wichita and began specializing in plastic surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Dr. Shaw operates primarily at leading surgical centers in Wichita and Andover, Kansas, and holds courtesy privileges at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Dr. Shaw is available for interview upon request.To learn more, please visit shawplasticsurgery.com or facebook.com/ShawPlasticSurgery.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.shawplasticsurgery.com/practice-news/wichita-plastic-surgeon-outlines-post-pregnancy-options-to-regain-pre-baby-body/ ###Shaw Plastic Surgery1923 N. Greenwich Rd.Wichita, KS 67206(316) 669-4067Rosemont Media

