Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court Celebrates Graduation

Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court celebrated the graduation of Russell Supencheck and Jesse Tobin on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Hall County. The ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive mental health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability. Veterans Treatment Court Judge Ryan C. Carson presided over the ceremony, and Chief Probation Officer Connie Hultine was the keynote speaker.

Hultine shared her last words for the graduates and Problem-Solving Courts as she is leaving her position as Chief Probation Officer of District 9. Chief Hultine was first involved in the Central Nebraska Drug Court as a Coordinator before becoming Chief Probation Officer of District 9 in 2014. Her last day as Chief was August 11, 2023.

Left: Chief Connie Hultine

Middle: Judge Ryan Carson and graduate Jesse Tobin

Right: Judge Ryan Carson and graduate Russell Supencheck

Veterans Treatment Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, which utilizes a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court's goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Angela Smith, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator, (308) 379-5473