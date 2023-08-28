Two Charged in Connection with Westfield Railway Fire 

WESTFIELD — Two men have been charged with breaking into a railway freight car, burning its contents, and destroying nearby property, said Westfield Police Chief Lawrence P. Valliere, Westfield Fire Chief Patrick M. Egloff, and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine.

JOHNNY HUNDLEY, 23, of Southwick was arrested on Aug. 23 based on evidence gathered in a joint investigation by the Westfield Police Department, Westfield Fire Department, and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. He is charged with breaking and entering into a railroad car, burning a railway car, malicious destruction of property worth more than $1,200, and trespassing on railroad property.

A second suspect, BRANDON JASORKOWSKI, 25, who has addresses in Chicopee and Connecticut, was arrested in Connecticut on Aug. 25 and is expected to face extradition to Massachusetts on the same charges.

Investigators received valuable information and assistance from the community in the course of their efforts, officials said.

Both men are charged in connection with the fire and vandalism that damaged railway cars just north of Notre Dame Street on the evening of August 15. The Westfield Fire Department responded to the area just after 6:45 pm and observed a freight car with its doors open and heavy fire showing within. Firefighters had to cut their way into the car to fight the fire; they were able to contain its spread, but the contents were destroyed. Investigators found signs of forced entry and further property damage elsewhere at the scene.

